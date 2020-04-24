Blue Crabs continue to make roster moves

While the actual start of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season that was initially slated to get under way next week has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have remained busy enhancing their 2020 roster.
The Blue Crabs added pitchers Carlos Diaz and Patrick Baker last week, then Wednesday announced the signings of catcher Anthony Mocahbee and outfielder Jake Luce.
Baker, who attended Anne Arundel Community College and was later drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, is a right-handed pitcher who will handle a starting role, while Diaz is a left-handed hurler who will support the bullpen.
“All of the guys we signed recently were recommended to me by scouts and agents throughout baseball,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn sais. “Patrick is going to be one of the starters and Carlos is a good left-handed hurler who will bolster our bullpen. He could be a set-up guy or he could be our closer in some instances.”
During his professional career to date, Diaz sports a 9-14 record and 28 saves and 2.98 ERA with 275 strikeouts and 112 walks from 205 2/3 innings on the mound. Baker, drafted in the 29th round by the Orioles, has a 3-3 record, 3.71 ERA and 102 strikeouts and 54 walks from 89.2 innings of work.
“We’ve every signing that is announced, we feel stronger and stronger about our team. We continue to add even more depth to an already strong pitching staff. Diaz and Baker are sure to be impact players,” Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said in an April 15 team news release announcing Diaz and Baker’s signings.
Prior to last week, the Blue Crabs had only one catcher on their roster, former major leaguer Adrian Nieto who spent the 2014 season with the Chicago White Sox. During his lone year in the big leagues, Nieto batted .236 with five doubles and two home runs, driving in seven runs and scoring eight more.
But early this week, Cliburn announced the club had acquired Mocahbee, who spent the last two seasons with New Jersey and Ottawa, a pair of independent clubs in the former Canadian-American Association. During those campaigns, Mocahbee batted .237 (61 for 257) with 16 doubles and 12 homers, collecting 35 runs batted in while scoring 39 more.
“Nieto is going to be our regular catcher behind the plate, but I think Andy is going to get into his fair share of games,” Cliburn said. “He played the last two seasons up in the Canadian league and this is a big chance for him. The Atlantic League is considered the best independent league in the country. It’s a chance for guys to get picked up by a major league club.”
Luce began his professional career in 2012 in the American Association and has played in the Atlantic League before with stops in Bridgeport (no longer member of the league) and Lancaster during the 2015 season. His last stint came in 2017 in the American Association.
In 2014, Luce founded the Luce Prospect Group, a company that is designed to get young athletes to the collegiate level, and, according to a Blue Crabs team news release, “incredibly has achieved a 100% success rate of athletes that have finished his program.”
“Luce and Mocahbee are both individuals with incredible character and impeccable work ethic. Both were no-brainers to bring on board,” Knichel added in the news release that came out Wednesday.
With Mocahbee and Nieto currently the two catchers on the roster, Southern Maryland now have a pitching staff comprised of Baker, Diaz, Dalton Geekie, Greyfer Eregua, Victor Payano, Austin Glorius, Devin Burke, Brandon Barker, Brad Markey, Jason Garcia and Mike Blazek, a member of the Washington Nationals 2019 World Series team.
Southern Maryland has also signed infielders Jonathan Galvez, Kent Blackstone, Edwin Garcia, Dean Green and Josh McAdams and outfielders Luce, David Harris, Zach Collier and Tony Thomas. Only five current players on the roster, plus pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson, a La Plata High School graduate and former major leaguer, are returning from last season.
“Right now it looks like 22 of the guys are new,” Cliburn said. “We have a handful of guys back who played almost every day and Daryl is back as pitching coach and pitcher. But most of the roster consists of a lot of new faces. But I think we have made some good trades and acquired a lot of good players who will help our ballclub.”
