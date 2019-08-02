In the midst of yet another heat wave this week, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs look to put the finishing touches on a productive month of July on Wednesday against the High Point Rockers at BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point, North Carolina. It proved to be a heartbreaking ending to the month.
Southern Maryland took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning in a contest that started at 11:05 a.m. for camp day at High Point, but the Blue Crabs usually reliable reliever tandem of James Dykstra and Mat Latos could not seal the verdict and the Rockers rallied for a 6-5 victory in 10 innings on a day when the visitors committed three errors.
“We just did not play good fundamental baseball today,” Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. “You can’t make the types of mistakes that we made today and expect to win ballgames. We had a chance to turn a double play in the 10th inning and we didn’t even get the first out.”
Southern Maryland starter Tommy Thorpe allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning to give High Point a 1-0 lead, but the Blue Crabs immediately responded with two runs in the top of the second. Mike Falsetti drove in a run with a single, then scored on a double by Travis Witherspoon to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
The Rockers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to regain the lead against Thorpe. Cory Vaughn tripled with two outs in the Blue Crabs’ half of the third but was stranded there when Tony Thomas flew out to center field to end the frame.
After Southern Maryland (35-52 overall, 10-8 second half) also had two on with none out to start the fourth but came away empty, it drew even in the top of the fifth when Edwin Garcia led off with a single then scored on a one-out double by Dean Green. High Point chased Thorpe in the bottom of the fifth with two out and two on and Cliburn summoned Adam Choplick to the hill.
“I have to credit the other guys who bat in front of me,” said Green, who was 3 for 5 in the contest. “They get on base for me and I just look for something to hit to drive them in. Our pitchers have done a good job putting us in position to win games. We have to do our part as hitters to score some runs for them.”
Immediately after Choplick entered with two on and two outs, High Point’s Hector Gomez tried to steal home and was gunned down at the plate as Choplick fired his throw to the plate and Falsetti promptly applied the tag, ending the fifth with the game still deadlocked at 3.
The tie was broken in the top of the eighth when pinch-hitter Charlie Valerio delivered a two-run single to lift the Blue Crabs to a 5-3 advantage. But Dykstra and Latos failed to secure the advantage over the last two regulation frames.
Dykstra allowed one run in the bottom of the eighth and was spared by closer Latos, who retired the lone batter he faced in the frame on one pitch, a pop fly caught by second baseman Rubi Silva.
In the bottom of the ninth, Latos came within one pitch of securing another save but he permitted the tying run by bouncing a 2-ball, 2-strike pitch past Valerio with two outs. Valerio stayed in the game at catcher after his pinch-hit single in the eighth.
Southern Maryland failed to score in the top of the 10th, then the Rockers got an unearned run against reliever Kevin Munson in the bottom of the 10th.
Gomez, the designated runner on second during the tie-breaking rules invoked in extra innings as he made the last out of the ninth, scored when the Blue Crabs had a chance to turn an inning-ending double play, but Valerio dropped the throw from Garcia at shortstop and Gomez scored.
“We had our two best relievers in the game the last two innings and we still could not put it away,” Cliburn said. “Thorpe pitched well and he’s getting stronger and he’s going a little longer each outing. Choplick came in and did really well. But we couldn’t close it out with our two best relievers and we didn’t make the routine plays.”
Tuesday night, Southern Maryland hitters proved no match for High Point starter Michael Bowden.
After opening the game with an immaculate first inning, Bowden (1-0) collected 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work and got enough run support early to post a 4-0 victory.
Blue Crabs starter Michael Kelly (3-7) fanned nine Rockers in six innings and took the loss after several tough early frames.
Richie Shaffer gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run double, then Michael Russell belted a solo home run in the home half of the fourth and Viosery Rosa delivered a solo shot in the sixth.
Bowden limited the Blue Crabs to five hits and fanned a franchise-record 12 batters without issuing a walk and threw strikes on 70 of 96 pitches.
Kelly allowed four runs on four hits in six innings, walked four batters while throwing strikes on 63 of 107 pitches.
Southern Maryland finished out a four-game series at High Point on Thursday night and return home to Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf to start a weekend series versus Somerset which begins tonight.
Cliburn confirmed that La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson will take the mound on Saturday evening seeking his ninth straight victory and 11th overall. His 10 victories currently lead the Atlantic League and so do his 108 strikeouts.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1