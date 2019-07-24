Having put the first half of the season behind them, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to continue their superb start to the second half of the season when they returned from a brief road trip to welcome the reigning Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters and expansion High Point Rockers at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
After losing two of three to the Skeeters, who also claimed the first-half Freedom Division title, Southern Maryland opened up a three-game set with the Rockers on Monday evening and was less than gracious hosts in the early stages of the contest but came up short as a two-run home run from Stephen Cardullo in the top of the ninth inning would give the visitors a 6-4 win.
In the bottom of the first inning, Southern Maryland (31-48 overall, 6-4 second half) struck first when second baseman Kent Blackstone worked High Point starting pitcher Dominic DeMasi for a leadoff walk then shortstop Edwin Garcia belted a two-run homer to give the Blue Crabs an early 2-0 lead.
“We had a chance to get another run in the first inning, so that came back to bite us,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “We only had five hits tonight, so we just didn’t swing the bats well. We had a chance to close it out late but couldn’t do it.”
High Point had at least one hit in each of the first four innings against Blue Crabs starter Kyle Simon and the Rockers finally got on the board in the top of the third. Cardullo drew a one-out walk, was sacrifice bunted over to second base by Michael Russell then scored on a single by Tyler Ladendorf to bring the visitors within 2-1.
High Point forged its first lead of the night in the fifth. Matthew Jones led off with a double then Russell belted a two-run homer to left. Ladendorf followed with a single to left, but Simon retired Quincy Latimore and Rosa on consecutive pitches to limit further damage.
Southern Maryland drew even in the bottom of the fifth when Rubi Silva belted a one-out homer to left and regained the lead later in the frame. With two outs, Blackstone was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a throwing error by catcher Jones then scored when center fielder Myles Schroder’s throw went out of play. Blackstone’s run gave Simon and the Blue Crabs a 4-3 lead.
Simon departed after five innings, then left-handed reliever Adam Choplick tossed two scoreless innings. Choplick fanned the first two batters in the sixth then yielded a leadoff single in the seventh but escaped unharmed thanks to a 5-4-3 double play ignited by Tony Thomas at third. In the home half of the seventh, Russell robbed Thomas of single with a nifty backhand play.
Southern Maryland’s next reliever, James Dykstra, could not hold the lead in the eighth. Latimore, a member of the Bowie Baysox when they captured the Eastern League title in 2015, greeted Dykstra with a solo homer to left to bring the Rockers even.
Cliburn sent Mat Latos to the hill for the ninth, but the Blue Crabs usually reliable closer was unable to keep the game tied.
With one out, Jones fanned but reached on a wild pitch, then Cardullo smacked a Latos pitch that just eluded the leaping Benson in center field for a two-run homer that gave the visitors a 6-4 lead. Latos had a 0.68 ERA going into the inning.
“We had a chance to close it out, but our bullpen didn’t get it done,” Cliburn said. “Dykstra gave up a homer on a fastball and Latos gave up one on a pitch that just got caught up in the wind. I didn’t think [Cardullo] got all of it, but the wind pushed it the last 10-15 feet and Benson just missed coming down with it.”
Southern Maryland sought to draw even against High Point closer Ryan Kelly in the bottom of the ninth, but the Rockers hurler tossed a perfect frame to collect his third save of the season.
“Their bullpen guys were really good tonight,” Blackstone said. “[Chase] Huchingson was really good. It was a tough one to let get away. I thought I had a good night. That was a busy fifth inning. I got hit by a pitch on the shin. Then I stole second and got up running and slid into third and got sent home.”
Blue Crabs drop 2 of 3 to Sugar Land
Sunday in the finale of their three-game series with the Skeeters, Southern Maryland suffered a 6-0 setback in the Atlantic League’s only nine-inning game on a day when temperatures flirted with triple digits and soared beyond that easily in the heat index.
Blue Crabs starter Tommy Thorpe took the loss despite limiting the Skeeters to three runs over six innings, but the hosts gave the hurler little support, collecting just three hits in the entire game. Reliever Kevin Munson allowed a three-run homer in the seventh to account for the final runs.
Saturday, Southern Maryland got a stellar outing from starter Brandon Cumpton and this time the offense provided him with enough runs for a 3-0 victory.
Cumpton blanked the Skeeters on five hits over 7 1/3 innings of work while fanning four batters and benefiting from three double plays.
Dean Green gave the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and Thomas added another run-scoring single in the fourth to extend the lead to 2-0.
Green gave the hosts some insurance with his second run-producing single in the seventh. Latos collected his 12th save with a perfect ninth.
Friday, the Blue Crabs and starting pitcher Michael Kelly were not treated well by their guests from Texas.
Sugar Land’s Jason Martinson belted a three-run homer in the top of the first and Zach Borenstein added a three-run shot in the top of third third to stake the Skeeters to an early 6-0 lead en route to a 10-7 victory.
Sugar Land scored nine runs, eight earned, against Kelly who needed 100 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings before being hooked for reliever Ryan Chaffee. When Kelly came out the Blue Crabs trailed 9-2, although each team had four hits at the time.
Southern Maryland finally got on the board in the home half of the fourth. Charlie Valerio delivered a two-run double that plated Joe Benson and Cory Vaughn. After Sugar Land answered with its last two runs against Kelly in the top of the fifth, the Blue Crabs countered with three runs in the home half of the inning to get within 9-5.
Thomas’ two-RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh made it 10-7, but the hosts never got any closer.
Blue Crabs split with New Britain
Thursday, Southern Maryland wrapped up a three-game series at New Britain with a doubleheader after the previous day’s game was postponed by rain.
After being pummeled 9-0 in the opener, which brought an end to their seven-game win streak, the Blue Crabs rebounded with a 2-0 victory behind veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson.
In his first start since he came within two outs of throwing a seven-inning perfect game against the Lancaster Barnstormers on July 12, Thompson (8-6) recorded his sixth straight win when he held the Bees to just two hits and fanned eight in 6 1/3 innings of work. Latos recorded the last two outs to collect his 11th save.
Thompson, the La Plata High School graduate and former major league hurler with the Cincinnati Reds, held the Atlantic League lead in wins (8) and strikeouts (93) through Monday and now has limited his last two opponents to three hits in 13 1/3 scoreless innings of work.
He was scheduled to be the starting pitcher for Tuesday’s middle game of the series with High Point.
With Thompson clearly in midseason form, the Blue Crabs did not need to score many runs to propel his victory total. Blackstone singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Thomas in the first and Benson belted a solo homer in the sixth for an insurance run. Thompson did not yield a hit through the first four innings and limited the Bees to two singles, an inning apart.
“Anytime Daryl goes to the mound we know we have a chance to win,” Blackstone said. “The start of the second half of the season has been good. I’ve really enjoyed my leadoff role. It was new to me when I started, but I’ve taken to it.”
Martinez, Stem move on
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs outfielder Frank Martinez announced his retirement from baseball last week and former Blue Crabs hurler Craig Stem, who was selected to the Atlantic League All-Star game, was signed by Bravos de Leon, a Triple-A squad in the Mexican Baseball League. In 12 starts for the Blue Crabs, Stem went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA.
