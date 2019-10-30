While many local area baseball fans are still enveloped in the World Series where the Washington Nationals trail the Houston Astros three games to two through Sunday’s action, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are already focusing on the 2020 season.
Monday, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball released its entire 2020 schedule and Southern Maryland will host 72 regular season games during a reduced 126-game schedule. The Blue Crabs will also be hosts of the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 15, previously holding the event in 2013.
Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn, currently in the midst of a multi-state hunting expedition in Alabama, Mississippi and eventually North Dakota, will be in quest of securing returning players and several free agents to complete the Blue Crabs roster early next year. But Cliburn is already looking forward to the all-star game that his squad will host at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf in the summer of 2020.
“I know the All-Star Game is a really big deal and an honor when your stadium gets selected to host that game,” said Cliburn, who guided the Blue Crabs to the Atlantic League Championship Series in 2015. “In our last meeting when the season ended, I know Courtney has the All-Star Game as her primary focus for next summer. It’s going to be great for our players and our fans.”
Atlantic League president Rick White is also already looking forward to the 2020 season. While the 2019 Atlantic League awards are still waiting to be announced following the conclusion of the World Series, White offered his thoughts on the upcoming slate in a league news release on Monday.
“After a tremendously exciting and competitive 2019 season, I think all of our clubs and fans can expect more of the same in 2020,” White said in the release. “We are happy to announce this season’s slate of games and are already looking forward to Opening Day.”
Next season, the Atlantic League teams will each play 126 games instead of 140 games, reduced to compensate for the addition of the Road Warriors, a traveling squad that will have zero home games. The Road Warriors, who last came on board to be the league’s eighth team in 2018 when Bridgeport left, replaces a spot opened up by New Britain, which, according to the league’s news release, will be competing in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The release added that the league expects to have an eighth team in a local community in 2021.
Southern Maryland (59-81 overall in 2019, 33-37 in the second half) will open the 2020 season in High Point, North Carolina on April 30 against the High Point Rockers. After a four-game series in North Carolina, the Blue Crabs will head to Texas to take on the Skeeters for a three-game series starting May 5, then host the Rockers in their season opener on May 8. High Point just finished its first season as a franchise in 2019.
“When I was the manager in New Britain, I didn’t sign five or six guys until April 5 one year,” Cliburn said. “I like to secure some players on the roster early and get them signed, but a lot of others won’t come available until after teams have released them for one reason or another. That one year when I signed those guys late, they played for me in April then they were signed away by major league teams.”
Next season, the Atlantic League schedule will be conducted in two 63-game halves, with the first half of the slate ending on July 9 and the second half concluding on Sept. 20. The division series will get under way the week of Sept. 21 and the league championship series will start the week of Sept. 28.
The Long Island Ducks will head into the 2020 season as the defending Atlantic League champions. The Ducks defeated Sugar Land, the 2018 champions, to win the 2019 league title, rallying back from a 2-games-to-1 deficit to win the series in five games and claim the franchise’s fourth championship and first since 2013.
