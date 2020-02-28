The pieces for the 2020 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are coming together with opening night just two months away.
This month, the Blue Crabs re-signed infielders Kent Blackstone and Edwin Garcia and utility man Josh McAdams in addition to signing Atlantic League veteran Jonathan Galvez, an infielder who will play his first season in Southern Maryland.
“Well obviously there are no real off days anymore,” said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, who returns for the 2020 season. “Once one season ends, you start looking ahead to the next one. We sent out 26 contracts and got 22 back signed. Daryl Thompson is going to be back as our ace and our pitching coach again. We kept a few guys like Blackstone and Garcia and Tony Thomas, but other than that this is going to be like a whole new team in 2020.”
Garcia, the back-to-back Atlantic League defensive player of the year, returns for his fourth season with the Blue Crabs. He was a tremendous asset offensively and defensively as the team fought for a second-half Freedom Division title in 2019.
“I’m excited to come back with the team. I feel great there and I will do my best to try to help my team win the championship this year,” Garcia said in a Feb. 6 team news release.
Galvez enters his fifth season in the Atlantic League. His rights went to Southern Maryland in the league’s 2019 dispersal draft following the New Britain Bees’ departure from the league. The Road Warriors, a traveling squad that will have no home games, will replace the spot opened up by New Britain for the 2020 season.
Galvez, who has made an All-Star team in five of his nine seasons of professional baseball, hit a career-best .305 in 2019, his second and final season with New Britain, which was good for fourth in the Atlantic League.
“Middle infielders that possess the contact and the power that Galvez does are hard to come by. He will be a dynamic bat in our lineup and is a crucial signing for the Blue Crabs,” Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said in a Feb. 13 news release.
McAdams played many roles for the 2019 Blue Crabs, even pitching. He posted an ERA of 1.54 in almost 12 innings pitched in addition to having the team’s highest batting average at .279.
“I’m extremely excited to get back to Southern Maryland and looking forward to trying to bring a championship to Waldorf,” McAdams said in a Feb. 20 team news release.
Blackstone, a native of Northern Virginia, began the 2019 season not in the starting lineup but ended up as an everyday player soon after.
“I can’t wait to come back home to the Blue Crabs,” Blackstone said in a Feb. 20 team news release. “We have a great group of guys coming in and look to carry over our second half success from last year and bring a championship to Southern Maryland.”
Southern Maryland (59-81 overall in 2019, 33-37 in the second half) will open the 2020 season in High Point, North Carolina on April 30 against the High Point Rockers. After a four-game series in North Carolina, the Blue Crabs will head to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Skeeters for a three-game series starting May 5, then host the Rockers in their home season opener on May 8. High Point finished its first season as a franchise in 2019.
"The signings that we have made in the last couple of weeks foreshadow the success that is to come,” Knichel said Wednesday. “We have signed a combination of returners such as Josh McAdams and Kent Blackstone who were major contributors in 2019, and newcomers such as Jonathan Galvez who was top five in the Atlantic League in offensive stats across the board in 2019. May 8th can’t get here fast enough because this is a team with something to prove.”
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.