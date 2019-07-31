Bolstered by a dramatic victory over the High Point Rockers in the finale of their most recent home stand and then a subsequent day off, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs ventured to the road north in quest of continued success.
After losing two of three games in Lancaster, the Blue Crabs made the trip south to North Carolina to take on the Rockers for a four-game series.
Monday evening at BB&T Point, Southern Maryland gained a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning courtesy of a two-run home run by Charlie Valerio that gave veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson an early cushion that he would never surrender in what ended as a 4-0 win as Thompson and Mat Latos combined on a two-hit shutout.
The four-game series with High Point continued on Tuesday with Game 3 of the set scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
The Blue Crabs added an unearned run in the second when Jon Griffin walked then came around to score when Rubi Silva reached on a two-base error by the Rockers’ center fielder. That made the score 3-0.
In the top of the fifth, Southern Maryland gave its ace a little more cushion when Dean Green smacked a solo home run to extend the visitors lead to 4-0. That was more than enough support for Thompson, who retired 18 straight Rockers before allowing a harmless leadoff single in the eighth.
Thompson (10-6), the La Plata High School graduate, limited High Point to two hits and fanned nine in eight scoreless innings to collect his eighth straight victory and extend his Atlantic League lead in wins (10) and strikeouts (108). Thompson threw strikes on 76 of 98 pitches and did not yield a walk during his eight frames. Latos retired the Rockers in order in the ninth in a non-save situation.
Southern Maryland (35-50 overall, 10-6 second half) was in third place in the Atlantic League’s Freedom Division second-half standings after Monday’s action with York leading Sugar Land by a half-game and one full game ahead of the Blue Crabs.
In Sunday afternoon’s finale with Lancaster at Clipper Magazine Stadium, Southern Maryland got a solid outing from starter Kyle Simon (2-6) who took the loss while allowing four runs on eight hits in eight innings, throwing strikes on 69 of 101 pitches in the 4-1 setback. The Blue Crabs managed only five hits and spotted the Barnstormers an early lead they could not erase.
Lancaster got singles from Caleb Gindl and Joey Terdoslavich in the first and later in the frame Andrew Aplin belted a two-run homer to make it 3-0. That would prove to be the only genuine mistake that Simon would make on Sunday and he got very little run support.
“I thought Simon threw well on Sunday,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “He gave up that home run in the first and we got behind 3-0, but after that I thought he was outstanding. He went all eight innings so we didn’t have to use anyone in the bullpen. We just didn’t do much offensively with one run on five hits.”
Saturday, the Blue Crabs out-hit the Barnstormers, 11-5, but were upended, 5-4.
Valerio singled and scored in the first on a bunt single by Silva, but newly-acquired pitcher Dusten Knight would eventually take the loss after allowing five runs in four innings in his first start for the Blue Crabs.
Southern Maryland batters, however, nearly got Knight off the hook in the late innings. Valerio belted a three-run homer in the seventh to bring the visitors within 5-4 and the Blue Crabs had runners at the corners with none out in the top of the ninth. But Valerio reached on a fielder’s choice in which both lead runners, newcomer Travis Witherspoon and Cory Vaughn, were both tagged out, then Tony Thomas grounded out to end the game.
“I thought Knight threw well,” Cliburn said. “He gave up a couple of infield singles and some singles that found holes, but he struck out [seven] and appeared to have plenty of life on his fastball. He had trouble with his curve, but he’s going to do well for us.”
In the opener of the Lancaster series on Friday, Southern Maryland broke open a close game by scoring five runs in the sixth and won 11-6.
The Blue Crabs led just 6-5 heading to the sixth, then Josh McAdams belted a two-run homer and Joe Benson extended the lead with a bases-clearing double. Benson was 3 for 4 outing with two doubles and four RBIs. Vaughn, whose two-run homer last Wednesday lifted the Blue Crabs to a 2-1 victory over High Point, continued his hot bat by going 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored.
“Really the key is just being patient and waiting for my pitch,” Vaughn said. “We have a number of guys in this lineup who can hit. We’ve been getting better over the last two months. Our pitchers are going out there and giving up a great chance to win ballgames. We just have to do our part.”
Southern Maryland starter Tommy Thorpe left with the lead after 4 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision since he did not complete five frames. Adam Choplick retired the only two batters he faced and Kevin Munson allowed one run and two walks in 1 1/3 innings and was bypassed for for the win. James Dykstra (4-1) collected the win while allowing just one hit in 1 2/3 innings, then Ryan Chaffee tossed a scoreless ninth to end the game.
