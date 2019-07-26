Before embarking on another road trip following a day off on Thursday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to rebound from Monday’s loss to take two of three games from the visiting High Point Rockers the next two nights.
In the rubber match of the series on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, it was mission accomplished for the hosts.
Southern Maryland hurler Michael Kelly and High Point pitcher Chris Pennell both appeared to have things under control through the early stages of the contest as neither team scored during the first three innings. But both starters were long gone when Cory Vaughn belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Blue Crabs to a 2-1 victory.
The walk-off win put Southern Maryland (33-48 overall, 8-4 second half) within a half-game of first-place York in the Freedom Division’s second-half standings after Wednesday’s action in the Atlantic League was completed.
“That was probably our best win of the season,” Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. “We were able to beat a good team with some very good pitchers. Our pitchers were good tonight. We held a good team to one unearned run. We missed an opportunity in the eighth to get some runs, but Cory came through in the ninth with a big swing.”
High Point (47-37, 6-7; first in the Liberty Division through Wednesday) got on the board against Kelly in the top of the fourth. Myles Schroder had a one-out double off the scoreboard in left field, then Giovanny Alfonzo reached on a two-out error by Southern Maryland shortstop Edwin Garcia. Frank Nigro followed with a single that scored Schroder to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on an unearned run.
The Blue Crabs started the home half of the fourth well as Joe Benson drew a leadoff walk, but as Dean Green fanned on a 3-ball, 2-strike pitch, Benson was caught attempting to steal second base. Charlie Valerio then reached on an error, but Vaughn grounded out to second to end the inning.
High Point threatened in the top of the fifth as Kelly struggled with control problems. With two outs, Quincy Latimore and Richie Shaffer both worked the Southern Maryland hurler for walks, then Schroder fanned looking at a 3-2 pitch to keep the home team’s deficit at 1-0. Kelly gave the Blue Crabs six very good innings but was on the hook for the loss when he departed while yielding just one unearned run.
Southern Maryland newcomer Dusten Knight went to the hill for the top of the seventh and retired the first two Rockers he faced on just three pitches. Tyler Ladendorf followed with a single to left, then Latimore worked Knight for a walk before Shaffer fanned swinging at a 3-2 pitch off the plate.
After Pennell gave the Rockers six scoreless innings, High Point manager Jamie Keefe sent left-handed hurler Ashur Tolliver to the hill for the seventh and the southpaw fanned Green, Vaughn and Valerio swinging. The Rockers then sent out lefty Brian Clark for the eighth and he encountered trouble.
Tony Thomas opened the inning with a sharp single to left, then Josh McAdams reached on a bunt single and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Rubi Silva. But Clark was able to escape the inning unscathed when Kent Blackstone popped up to third in foul ground and Garcia was retired on a comebacker to the mound.
Keefe sent Ryan Kelly to the mound for the ninth seeking to preserve the Rockers’ 1-0 lead.
Benson worked Kelly for a leadoff walk, then Green fanned for the third time on the night. Benson advanced to second base on a wild pitch, then the very next pitch Vaughn belted a two-run homer to left-center to lift the Blue Crabs to the 2-1 walk-off victory.
“He has a tendency to throw a lot of sliders and a lot of cutters,” Vaughn said of Kelly. “When he threw that second pitch and hung a slider a little bit, I was able to get a hold of it. You can kind of tell. But it was a line drive, so I had to hustle a little bit just in case it didn’t get out. But that felt good. It’s a good way to start the second half of the season.”
Vaughn’s blast gave John Hayes, who worked a scoreless eighth and ninth in relief of Knight, his first win of the season.
Tuesday night, Southern Maryland sent veteran ace hurler Daryl Thompson to the hill and the La Plata High School graduate and former major league pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds shook off a slow start to record his seventh straight victory as the Blue Crabs eventually evened the series with the Rockers courtesy of a 7-3 triumph.
Thompson, however, did not have the ideal start to the outing as Stephen Cardullo belted the first pitch of the game over the fence in right-center for a solo homer. That proved to be one of few mistakes Thompson would make on the night and the Blue Crabs gave their veteran ace plenty of support immediately.
Southern Maryland responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning as the Blue Crabs nearly batted around. Vaughn provided the biggest spark with a three-run homer that gave Thompson and the Blue Crabs a lead they would never relinquish.
Thompson (9-6) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings, with one walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts. Through Wednesday’s action, he is the Atlantic League’s leader in wins (9) and strikeouts (99).
Thompson collected the win thanks to ample run support and four combined scoreless innings of relief from Kevin Munson and James Dykstra. Munson blanked the Rockers in the sixth and seventh, then Dykstra tossed a pair of scoreless innings to close out the contest.
Vaughn concluded the night 3 for 4 with a home run and McAdams, who batted ninth in the order on Tuesday, was 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored and became the second Blue Crabs player to “steal first base” under the new Atlantic League rule. Such players, however, are not credited with a stolen base, but a scoring change was adopted in that a player who does reach first base is credited with a walk versus previously having an at-bat charged with a fielder’s choice.
Cumpton headed to Mexican League
For the second time this month, a Blue Crabs pitcher had his contract purchased by a team in the Mexican League.
One week after Craig Stem signed with Bravos de Leon, Brandon Cumpton had his contract purchased by Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League, which is rated as a Triple-A product.
Cumpton spent most of last season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs before being signed by the Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays.
“Anytime those guys have a chance to sign for a payday in those other leagues, you got to let them go do it,” Cliburn said. “We lost two good pitchers to the Mexican League this week, but that’s their chance to go and get paid. You can’t deny a young man a chance to make a good living. They pay really well in the Mexican League. If it doesn’t work out [for Stem and Cumpton], they’ll have a place here.”
Robot umpires to begin in Atlantic League
Beginning with Thursday’s action, the Atlantic League implemented the Automated Ball-Strike System throughout the league to help home plate umpires call balls and strikes.
The TrackMan system was used during the Atlantic League All-Star game in York on July 10 and in several stadiums since then, but it will finally be implemented league-wide this weekend.
Southern Maryland is scheduled to have its first game with the new system when they kick off a three-game weekend series at Lancaster starting tonight.
After a four-game series in North Carolina against High Point, which starts Monday, the system is scheduled to make its debut at Regency Furniture Stadium next Friday when the Blue Crabs host Somerset in a four-game, three-day weekend series.
“This is a landmark day for the Atlantic League and professional baseball,” said Atlantic League President Rick White in a Tuesday news release announcing the ABS implementation. “After successfully unveiling the ABS at our All-Star Game in York, Pa., and following positive feedback from managers, players, umpires and fans, we are eager to implement the consistent strike zone accuracy offered by ABS technology.”
