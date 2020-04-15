Burch triplets from Chopticon to play softball and volleyball in college

Chopticon High School seniors Caitlyn, Jaclyn and Shanyn Burch are seeing double as the triplets recently made their decisions to continue play in college, each committing to play softball and volleyball at the next level.
Caitlyn is headed to NCAA Division III University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, while Jaclyn and Shanyn will be teammates at NCAA Division III Wesley College in Dover, Delaware.
“I chose the University of Mary Washington because they are allowing me to continue my athletic career playing both volleyball and softball and some schools are not supportive of that,” Caitlyn said. “They also have a beautiful campus and I really like the coaches and players on both teams. They are all very nice and welcoming.”
Caitlyn is headed to a Mary Washington volleyball team that finished 16-13 overall in 2019 and reached the Capital Athletic Conference championship. The Eagles softball team was 8-8-1 early in the spring season before the rest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had never thought I wanted to play volleyball in college, but when our season was over this fall I realized I still loved the game too much to give it up, so I decided to try to find a college that would want me for volleyball and softball. I have always hoped to play softball in college, that has been my dream since I fell in love with the game. I am very excited to play two sports in college even though I know it will be challenging. I know the memories I make will be worth the hard work that I will need to put in.”
Caitlyn and the Braves softball team finished with a 17-2 overall record and a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division crown a season ago.
“Caitlyn is a tremendous pitcher, an excellent hitter and a great leader,” Chopticon head softball coach Kevin Cioppa said. “Through her hard work and dedication, she constantly shows her younger teammates the right way to prepare for games and act during them. She has an unflappable demeanor in the circle, which every great pitcher needs. Caitlyn has been our pitching ace since her freshman year and has been a big reason we have had so much success. She will be an excellent collegiate softball player.”
Jaclyn and Shanyn are headed to play for a Wesley volleyball team that was 13-15 overall last season. Wesley, a member of the Atlantic East Conference, was 12-4 early on in the spring softball season before it was ended early by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was committed to Wesley softball a while before I decided I wanted to play volleyball in college,” Jaclyn said, “but at the end of my high school career in volleyball I decided I wasn’t finished and I wanted to play at the next level, so I reached out to the volleyball coach at Wesley and asked if she needed any more players for 2020 season and she did, so I decided to commit to volleyball and softball.”
Cioppa added: “Jaclyn has every tool you would want an excellent catcher to possess. She has an incredible arm and receives and blocks balls very well. She is one of the best catchers I have ever coached. Jaclyn understands the importance of teamwork and self-sacrifice in the service of those around her and has been a pivotal cornerstone of our team since she arrived. Jaclyn will excel at the collegiate level. There is no doubt about that.”
Shanyn, like Jaclyn, was going to play softball then added volleyball along the way.
“I think playing two sports at the next level will be fun, but very busy,” Shanyn said. “Going into the recruiting process, I just wanted to play softball, but my love for volleyball grew, so I wanted to find a place where I could play both.”
Cioppa added: “Shanyn excels at many positions on the field and has been an excellent hitter for us during her high school career. She has been a lock-down defensive outfielder and her ability at the plate has been instrumental to our success. Along with her natural talent, Shanyn has worked hard to become the great softball player that she is. All of this will lead her to great success when she graduates and moves on to her collegiate softball career.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
