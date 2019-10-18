For Chopticon head boys soccer coach Ray Dixon, Tuesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game at Great Mills was something he had been waiting for all season long.
“Honestly, I’ve been waiting for the boys to put 80 minutes together like this,” Dixon said. “We just want to keep this going into playoffs.”
The Braves were able to top Great Mills by a final score of 2-1 on a night when the Hornets honored their eight seniors prior to the start of the contest.
“I think we pushed really hard,” Chopticon senior Nathen Richards said. “We were coming in on a five-game losing streak and we really needed a win.”
Chopticon (5-5, 1-4 SMAC Chesapeake) was able to strike first on a goal by senior Mason Brown with about 26 minutes left to play in the opening half.
“I think we played well tonight. We worked the ball a lot better through the midfield,” Braves junior Dylan McMahan said. “When you control the midfield, you can pretty much control the game. In previous games we had a little bit of trouble transitioning from defense to offense. Tonight we got that going and had some shots.”
The Hornets (5-6, 2-3) battled back to knot the score at 1-1 on a goal by captain Kelvin Salguero with about 22 minutes left to play in the first half.
Both teams were held scoreless for the rest of the half after Salguero’s tally in the tightly contested affair.
“We made a small adjustment at halftime and we were able to get the win today,” Dixon said. “Great Mills also played well and came out hard.”
Early in the second half, Chopticon pulled ahead 2-1 on a roughly 45-yard shot by McMahan that bounced over Great Mills goalkeeper Gerig Thoman.
“I was very happy with the way the boys played,” Dixon said. “I asked them to come out hard, and they did. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They played all 80 minutes, if not more.”
Nearly a minute after the Braves gained a 2-1 lead, Chopticon senior Blaine Allen had a shot saved by a diving Thoman.
As the Hornets searched for a tying tally, Randy Salguero had a shot from about 30 yards away sail just high over the net.
“I respect [Randy Salguero] on Great Mills,” McMahan said. “He kept his cool and played his game and I respect that.”
With about nine minutes left to play, Ulises Torres had a free kick from about 30 yards away to potentially tie the score at 2, but his kick was stopped by the wall of defenders from the visitors as Chopticon earned its first division win this fall.
“I am happy with everyone’s effort out on the field and we gave it our all,” Richards said. “Hopefully we end the season with a winning record and can make it all the way to states this year.”
Both Chopticon and Great Mills are scheduled to wrap up their regular seasons at home at 6 tonight with the Braves hosting North Point and the Hornets hosting Patuxent.
“It’s been a difficult year with injuries and we lost another starter last night early in the game. That is the fourth starter out with injuries,” Great Mills first-year head coach Fieldon Haun said. I feel like the team has responded though. The effort and heart is evident in everyone. Our execution has been a bit off with players in new positions. It really feels like the team is right on the cusp though. Congratulations to Chopticon, they did just enough to hold on for the win. Hopefully we can meet them in the playoffs and flip the script.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2