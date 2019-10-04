Even though the calendars switched over to October earlier this week, the blazing hot temperatures did not go away for cross country runners competing in Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-meet at Huntingtown High School that also had Chopticon and Northern.
“It is still hot,” Northern head coach Josh Dawson said. “I am ready for cold weather.”
On the boys side, Chopticon (8-0 overall) remained unblemished after sweeping the tri-meet with wins over Huntingtown (24-33) and Northern (20-37). The Hurricanes (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season, but picked up a 23-34 win over Northern (5-2).
“It was way hotter than I thought it was going to be,” Chopticon junior Jeff Wedding said. “I was looking at the temperatures throughout the week and saw it was going to be in the low 90s, so I knew that was going to be another tough thing on the already tough course [at Huntingtown].”
Runners from all three schools were represented in the top five spots. Chopticon junior Zach Wedding won the race with a time of 17 minutes 40.1 seconds and Jeff Wedding finished third (18:09.6).
“This was a great team race. Our boys did way better than I expected them to do. I thought it was going to be really close between us and Huntingtown, but I’m glad that we were able to secure the win,” Jeff Wedding said. “This was probably the toughest meet of the season so far, and the third mile was killer. This wasn’t the best race for time wise, but we still won and are looking to finish the season strong.”
Huntingtown’s Conor McGirr secured second place (17:50.1) and Thomas Foulkes finished in fourth (18:41.9), while Northern’s Gabe Amisano rounded out the top five (18:56.2).
“The boys competition was pretty good,” Dawson said. “I am excited to get to the end of the season and excited to see how we match up against all the competitors.”
On the girls side, Northern’s girls (7-0) remained unbeaten on the season after sweeping with wins over Chopticon (18-45) and Huntingtown (17-44). Huntingtown (5-3) picked up a 20-41 win over Chopticon (5-3).
“The goal for the girls was to try and challenge themselves and race amongst themselves to push it,” Dawson said.
Junior Oakley Olson was one of three Patriots runners to finish in the top five and won Wednesday’s race with a time of 21:44.5.
“I thought today’s race went amazing. All the girls were cheering for each other, and even though it was a hard course, we compared it to Hereford which will prepare us for states,” Olson said. “We ran in the heat today, so that shows us that we can do a lot better when it is colder out. We will be stronger and there’s a lot to look forward to.”
Sydney Yankanich of Northern finished second (21:47.8) and Patriots’ Julia Devine placed fourth (22:39.2).
Blair Fowler of Chopticon placed third (21:57.2) and Huntingtown’s Elise Wilcher finished fifth (22:58.1).
Chopticon is slated to face off with Calvert, North Point and St. Charles at Calvert High School at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Northern is scheduled to face off with La Plata, Lackey, Leonardtown and McDonough at La Plata and Huntingtown is slated to face off with Great Mills and Patuxent at Great Mills.
