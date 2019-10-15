The weather has not typically been a challenge for Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers this year as conditions have generally been warm, dry and calm. Thursday afternoon at Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville as golfers took the course for the St. Mary’s County golf tournament, conditions continued to be a non-factor with sunny skies engulfing the course.
Last year, the Leonardtown Raiders captured the team title, but this year a new team champion was crowned.
Chopticon was able to claim the win at the 18-hole event, shooting a combined 361 with the four lowest scorers to secure the first-place finish.
“I think we had a very successful season so far,” Braves head coach Dillon Burroughs said. “We finished the regular season with 10 wins and three losses and a county championship. If you would have told me we would have 10 wins plus a county championship at the beginning of the season, there was no chance I would have believed it.”
Chopticon’s Sam Nebel shot an 85, which earned him the lowest score on the day out of all the golfers.
“Sam Nebel has been working harder than ever on his golf swing and it paid off with him being the score in the county,” Burroughs said.
Dylan Mobley shot a 90, Sydney Gatton carded a 92 and Tyler Quade finished with a 94 on the par-72 pro-level course to round out the Braves’ top four scorers on the day.
“The golfers have worked hard throughout the season to get better as a whole. We’ve had a wide variety of golfers step up and play well this season,” Burroughs said. “Sydney Gatton worked hard all offseason to improve and the results have shown. She’s the last person to leave practice most days and her work ethic is showing up in her scores. Even when our top golfers didn’t perform well in some matches, other lower seeded golfers such as Dylan Mobley and Tyler Quade would step up and contribute.”
Great Mills claimed second place with a combined score of 394 and Leonardtown was narrowly behind in third place with a 396.
“Great Mills has a bright future with many freshmen getting match experience this season,” Hornets head coach Christopher Davies said. “Our goal for the rest of the season is to do well at districts on Monday and hopefully qualify individuals for the Maryland state golf tournament.”
Great Mills junior Connor Eagan shot an 89, which earned him a third-place finish overall individually. Freshmen twins Mason and Kayden Chandler shot 98 and 103, respectively, while Zack Russell was the fourth-best Hornets golfer carding a 104.
“We had strong performances from Connor Eagan, Zack Russell and freshmen twins Mason and Kayden Chandler to earn us a second overall team finish,” Davies said.
Leonardtown’s Jake Sohne shot 88 to finish second overall individually, while Jackson Duke (100), Matt Bobrowski (101) and Will Kurtz (107) rounded out the team’s counting scores.
“There were some challenging holes out there and I’m proud of my guys who competed,” Raiders head coach Kevin McCarthy said.
All teams competed at the District IV tournament at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown on Monday, with the focus on qualifying for the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 28 to 30 at the University of Maryland golf course in College Park.
“I’m excited to see how this team comes together for the district tournament, as well as next season when the golfers have even more experience,” Burroughs said. “They have been working hard and deserved the county title.
