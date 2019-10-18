On senior night, Chopticon wanted to send off its 15 seniors with a win, but facing a one-loss Northern Patriots team was standing in its way of doing so.
“I am grateful, honored and blessed to have 15 amazing seniors at the helm of this program this year,” Braves head coach Anne Vallandingham said.
After taking a 2-1 lead right before the half, Northern was able to hold off a rally by the hosts in the second half and prevail by a final score of 3-1 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
“We’ve worked really hard this season,” Patriots first-year head coach CoraJo Tozzolo said. “We lost to Huntingtown two weeks ago, so this week and this game we are really trying to get that momentum back going into the postseason.”
The Braves generated the game’s first penalty corner about five minutes into the contest, but came up empty on the scoreboard.
About halfway into the opening half, Northern (10-1, 5-1 SMAC Chesapeake) grabbed an early edge on a goal by Kaleigh Mulligan.
“I feel like we kind of got off to a rough start, but then after our first goal I think we really picked it up after that corner shot,” Northern’s Natalie Williams said.
Chopticon (7-5, 3-3) responded quickly and knotted up the score at 1 about three minutes later on a goal by senior Kameron Harrison.
The Patriots threatened with chances before the end of the first half and one of their chances found the back of the cage on a goal by Leigha Dick.
“To have Leigha as a defender score a goal, that really got us hyped up for the game,” Williams said. “I think we were just able to execute and get the win. We are ready and excited for the postseason.”
In the second half, both teams were unable to capitalize on any chances. Then with about 16 minutes left to play, the Patriots were able to add an insurance goal off the stick of Alayna Stewart.
“We started off a little slow, but once we got those goals going, we were able to get back into our game and our mentality,” Tozzolo said. “We have been working hard on scoring goals, getting to the ball quickly, making good passes, and today they did pretty well.”
The Braves generated a penalty corner with about five minutes left, but the Patriots kept the hosts scoreless in the second half for the 3-1 victory.
“Our goal is obviously to keep playing. We want to play as long as we can,” Tozzolo said. “I tell my players every game, ‘Breathe, believe, battle.’ That is what we do and how we go into every game every single time. We want to win and we have to have that mentality to just keep on trying to get the ball into the cage as quickly as possible.”
Vallandingham was pleased with the effort of her team and how hard the seniors have worked over their time at the school.
“Chopticon played an intense game, unfortunately, the ball didn’t roll our way today,” she said. “Each of these girls has played selflessly and been extremely dedicated to the sisterhood of hockey at Chopticon. We are so proud of the progress they have made to this point and as their coaches we look forward to their journey into the second season of regional play.”
Both teams finished their regular seasons after Tuesday’s contest. The regional playoffs are scheduled to kick off next week.
Twitter: @johnniswander2