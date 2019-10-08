Since the combination of regulation and two overtime periods proved incapable of separating the field hockey teams from Great Mills High School and host Chopticon on Friday afternoon, the Braves would eventually prevail in a penalty stroke shootout that came down to the last shot.
Chopticon’s Jameliah Shunnarah beat Great Mills goalie Lily Wood on the Braves’ first attempt of the shootout, then Great Mills’ Riley Standford immediately answered with the equalizer. Wood and Braves senior goalie Blayre Vallandingham proved resolute through the next three rounds of attacks.
Immediately after Vallandingham swept aside a shot by Great Mills junior Julia Stevenson, the Braves finally earned the victory as junior Abby Dolinar finally ended the dramatic affair that lasted over two hours with a quick, low shot that beat Wood for the game-winner. The two squads had played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtimes with hosts taking the penalty stroke round, 2-1, to win the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest.
Much of regulation and the two overtime periods evolved around the stellar play of both keepers, Vallandingham and Wood. Had it not been for Dolinar’s second goal of the shootout, the outcome might not have been decided until sunset.
“It was a great battle between two really good teams,” Great Mills head coach Hannah Morse said. “We knew this was going to be one of our toughest games. Even after we fell behind, 1-0, we just kept fighting. The overtimes and the shootout was new territory for us, but the girls played very, very well.”
Blayre Vallandingham, whose mother Anne Vallandingham is Chopticon’s head coach, did not want to assume much credit for the win although she yielded just one goal in regulation and only one more in the shootout. Vallandingham, who plans to attend Roanoke College in Virginia next fall, credited her teammates for the bevy of support throughout the contest.
“It really comes down to having great teammates,” Blayre Vallandingham said. “It was great seeing Abby score that last goal. I felt really happy for her. This was a very tough game against a good team.”
Chopticon broke the scoreless deadlock midway through the first half when Jill Hayden slipped a shot past Wood to give the Braves a 1-0 lead that lasted to the intermission. But the Hornets drew even when Savannah Raley found the back of the box roughly five minutes into the second half.
Over the remainder of regulation and through two overtimes, neither the Braves or the Hornets could break the deadlock despite good scoring chances for both teams. Then in the shootout, when the favoritism typically shifts to the attackers, Vallandingham and Wood proved virtually immovable objects in the box.
The Braves (7-2, 3-1 SMAC Chesapeake) are next scheduled to travel to Howard County to take on Reservoir at 4 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (6-4, 0-4 after a 3-0 win over Thomas Stone on Monday) are next scheduled to be at Leonardtown at 6 p.m. Monday.
