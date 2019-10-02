Through well over three-quarters of play on Friday afternoon, the Leonardtown and Chopticon field hockey teams battled to a scoreless deadlock.
Then after a flurry of goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the Braves prevailed 2-1 in a home Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest over the Raiders.
Chopticon (6-1, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) and Leonardtown (4-4, 0-3) had been held scoreless through much of the contest, with the deadlock hinged on the stellar play of respective goalies, the Raiders’ Haley Stack and the Braves’ Blayre Vallandingham. Both keepers had stayed busy throughout the afternoon, but both had also proven immovable in the box.
With the game still scoreless and the game appear headed for an extra session, Chopticon struck first with just less than 10 minutes to play when Samantha Heider gathered in a loose ball amid a scrum in front of Stack in the box and wristed a shot past the Raiders’ keeper to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
“Really, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Heider said. “We all just kept battling. I was a little upset with the way I was playing early. I thought I should have been doing more to help the team. But [Chopticon head] coach [Anne] Vallandingham came to me during a timeout and said she believed in me, so I just kept playing and we came through.”
On many occasions, Heider’s goal late in the contest to break the scoreless deadlock may have spelled doom for her opponents, but the Raiders were hardly about to wilt. Roughly three minutes later, Leonardtown drew even when senior Kennedy Morgan collected her own rebound from Vallandingham and slapped a low shot past the Braves’ keeper to bring the Raiders even at 1.
“You get such a different vibe anytime you play at a different school,” Morgan said. “This field is also a lot different than the one we’re used to playing on. We knew it was going to be a tough game.”
Morgan’s game-tying goal my have provided the spark the Raiders needed, but it hardly came as a genuine shock to Chopticon. Although the Braves may have been initially jolted by Morgan’s late goal, the hosts insulated themselves from further trouble and found a way to regain the lead in the waning moments of the contest.
Chopticon regained its composure quickly and countered with numerous good possessions. Amid yet another scrum in front of Stack kicked away several shots but the Raiders were unable to clear the ball during a heated exchange and Mariella Vallejo slapped a low shot past the Leonardtown goalie for a 2-1 lead with roughly three minutes remaining.
“It really was a total team effort,” said Vallejo, who also plays basketball and runs track for the Braves. “We couldn’t have done it if we had not played together as a team. I was glad to be able to score, but my teammates put me in that position. It was a very tough game against a really tough Leonardtown team.”
Chopticon is scheduled to host Huntingtown at 4 p.m. today, while Leonardtown is slated to be at home versus Calvert at 6 tonight.
