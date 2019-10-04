Much is made of the defensive prowess of the football team at Huntingtown, which has logged two shutouts through four weeks this season and shut out six a year ago. But the football squad has nothing on the school’s field hockey team, which still had not allowed a goal in 2019 entering its game at Chopticon on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hurricanes (8-0, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) kept their streak going, blanking the Braves 5-0 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division affair to run their shutout streak to eight games. Huntingtown has outscored its opponents 60-0 through eight games.
Wednesday afternoon’s contest offered a different challenge than much of the rest of the schedule has, as Chopticon (6-2, 2-1 Chesapeake), a frequent rival of Huntingtown’s in the Class 3A South Region playoffs through the years, forced the Hurricanes to raise their game.
“This was one of our toughest games of the season,” Huntingtown’s Ariana Smith said. “Each time to get through regionals we have to play Chopticon or Northern. This was a huge game. It was the first time where we knew we were all going to have to give it our all to come out with the win.”
Huntingtown got on the scoreboard with Kenley Zeruto’s goal just over six minutes in. The edge grew to 2-0 when Alexa Zeruto added a goal with just less than a minute left in the first half. Both added goals in the second half, sandwiching a tally by Emma Pike, to give the team its comfortable five-goal margin. But it didn’t come easily.
“Chopticon’s a good team,” Alexa Zeruto said. “That’s probably our first tough game this season. We really stepped it up, I think, more than we have in games past. We did really well with the push passes, getting open and just movement on the field, in general.”
Chopticon is scheduled to be back in action at home against Great Mills at 4 p.m. today.
“Huntingtown had a great game and exceptional stick work,” Chopticon head coach Anne Vallandingham said. “We received a great deal of feedback off that game and will be making some adjustments as we prepare for the rest of our season.”
For Huntingtown, Wednesday’s game marked a point in the schedule where the opposing teams represent an increasing challenge. The Hurricanes are scheduled to host Calvert County rival Northern at 4 p.m. today in a battle of still unbeaten teams. That will be followed by meetings with St. Mary’s Ryken, Leonardtown and Patuxent. But the showing at Chopticon had the Hurricanes feeling confident.
“I think it was a great win. It was a good start to the sort of second season,” Kenley Zeruto said. “I think it’s a good confidence booster going into Northern Friday, definitely. It’s going to be a tough, competitive game, so this really gets us going for the week.”
“In the beginning of the season, we were working hard but we knew that our tougher games were at the end,” Smith added. “Our intensity has to just keep going and keep going. We have to get more competitive.”
Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic had been pleased with her team’s performance in its previous game, an 8-0 win over Calvert in a game she labeled as far more competitive than the score would indicate. And then the victory against the Braves was another step in the right direction for a team that entered the season with a sizable goal differential.
“They definitely answered the bell,” Persetic said. “They have just really worked hard and tried to get better. They’ve looked at tape, trying to do everything they can do. There is just have a really good camaraderie with them. They definitely have stepped up the past two games.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly