Chopticon
Head coach: Anthony Lisanti (14th season)
Last year: 2-8, 1-5 (sixth in SMAC Potomac Division)
Athletes to watch: WR/LB Trent Holton (Sr., All-County), DT/G Jared Sweitzer (Sr.), QB Dominic Crampton (Sr.), RB Devyn Vukovich (Jr.), TE Sammy Bryant (Sr.), RB Mason Douglas (Sr.), S Isaiah Quarels (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: T David Morton (All-County), G/DT Andrew Heider (All-County), CB Dominic Lisanti
Outlook: After a season in which the Braves won just two games, the team is working hard towards rebounding this year and getting back to their winning ways. The schedule points in the Braves’ favor with two of the first three contests at home, starting after tonight’s road game at McDonough and former Braves player and now Rams head coach Brock Virts.
Coach’s comments: “We got a little ways to go to get back to the level we expect to be at. We had a bit of an off year last year after several successful seasons. I like the players work ethic and their camaraderie. The guys are working hard."
JOHN NISWANDER