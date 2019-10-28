All season long, the Chopticon Braves football team has battled injuries at key positions. Friday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division battle at Leonardtown was no different.
The Braves were playing without starting quarterback Dominic Crampton and lost senior wide receiver Trent Holton and senior lineman Jared Sweitzer throughout the contest.
Despite battling injuries, Chopticon was able to prevail over Leonardtown and earn a 34-16 road win.
“We suffered some key injuries which kind of slowed us down a little bit, but all in all it was a good win,” Braves head coach Anthony Lisanti said.
Chopticon (3-5, 2-3 SMAC Potomac) scored on its first two offensive possessions with touchdown runs from Holton and junior Devyn Vukovich from inside the 10-yard line to lead 13-0 with 1 minute 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I thought that we started off very well,” Lisanti said. “We really executed, especially on the O-line.”
Early in the second quarter, Leonardtown (0-8, 0-6) thought it had scored a touchdown on a fourth down-and-goal run by junior Jordan Riggs, but the score was wiped away due to a holding penalty.
“The effort’s there,” Raiders first-year head coach Justin Cunningham said. “The guys are fighting for each other until the end, but right now we are just not to the point where we can finish football games. We have gotten better. I know it doesn’t show in the recordbook, but the guys haven’t quit and that’s a testament to them.”
On the final play of the opening half, Chopticon sophomore quarterback Nathan Maguire connected with sophomore Sidney Roberson in the back corner of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Braves a 19-0 halftime lead.
Leonardtown continued to fight in the second half as the Raiders looked to send their seniors home with a win on senior night.
“It was kind of an emotional night for all of us,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, we’ve had some rough times here throughout the years, and this season hasn’t been where we wanted to be. We really wanted to come out here and win for these seniors.”
Chopticon extended its lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Vukovich to lead 27-0 with 9:33 left to play.
The Raiders responded and scored their first points of the night with 6:57 left in the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Matthew Stiffler to junior Martin Wilson.
“They played their butts off,” Cunningham said. “The juniors played their butts off for the seniors and the sophomores did as well. We just didn’t execute like we need to, and that falls back on me to make sure that we get better as a team. If we can’t execute, then we aren’t going to win any football games.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the final three minutes as Chopticon senior Isaiah Quarles scampered into the end zone for a 21-yard rushing score with 2:17 left to play and Stiffler connected with Wilson for a 20-yard passing score with 1:34 left.
Vukovich led the Braves on the ground with a game-high 18 carries for 112 yards and senior Jaidyn Curtis added 85 yards on the ground on four touches.
Raiders junior Alexander Evans led the hosts with 32 yards on six carries. Stiffler led the Leonardtown passing attack with 103 yards on six completed passes.
Chopticon is slated to host St. Charles on Friday at 6 p.m. against a Spartans squad which defeated Great Mills 33-8 in Week 8. Leonardtown is scheduled at McDonough at 7 p.m. Friday against a Rams squad which fell to Westlake 38-6 in Week 8.
“A lot of times when you have a season like this guys could quit or start fighting, but we haven’t had that,” Cunningham said. “We got one more week against a really good McDonough team, so we just have to prepare for them next week.”