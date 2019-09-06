Two years ago, the Chopticon Braves football team finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2 and nearly knocked off Oxon Hill in the opening round of the Class 3A South Region playoffs, losing a tight battle by a final score of 28-26.
Last year, the Braves’ record completely reversed. The team finished just 2-8 with a squad led by 15 seniors, missing the postseason.
Entering the 2019 campaign, everyone in the program is working hard to restore Chopticon to the position it was in just two years ago.
“Everyone’s goal is just to make it to the playoffs because last year we didn’t do well at all,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Jared Sweitzer said. “We want to get back to that eight-win team that we know we are. We are always out here grinding in whatever weather, hot or cold, and we are working hard to make that happen.”
Anthony Lisanti returns at the helm for the Braves. It is his 14th season as head coach and 31st year with the program.
“We got a little ways to go to get back to the level we expect to be at. We had a bit of an off year last year after several successful seasons,” Lisanti said. “I’ve been around for awhile, and this is a tough conference. There is always some very good competition out there, so we have to work hard to be at our best.”
After graduating 15 seniors from last year’s team, Lisanti noted his team will show youth at some of the skill positions as new players will step into a larger role at some spots.
“The guys are all working hard,” Lisanti said. “We do have a lot of youth, especially at some of the skill positions. We definitely need to get a little more physical. Football is a contact sport.”
Dominic Crampton returns under center for Chopticon for his senior season and hopes to lead the squad to have a better season this time around.
“At the first practice this season, with it being my last as a senior, it kind of got to me and made me emotional,” Crampton said. “With it being my last year, I really need to make sure that I come out and play every play like it is my last because I don’t know when my last play will be. We want to get more wins than last season and be a better team than we were last year.”
Chopticon has instilled a new offense this season that Crampton hopes will help the team have more success.
“For this season, our goal is to get our offense ready,” Crampton said. “We have a new offense this season and we need to bring everyone together as a team so we can run the offense as excellent as we want to. Our motto we are going by this year is ‘change the culture.’ The coaches are putting excitement into us, and I really feel like we are going to have a great year this season.”
Protecting Crampton on the offensive line and attacking opposing quarterbacks on the defensive line, Sweitzer is ready to do whatever it takes to help Chopticon succeed this season.
“Everyone that is lined up against me this season is in my way and our way as a team, so I want to destroy them,” Sweitzer said. “Football is a competitive sport, and I like it because it is physical. We have big expectations this year and everyone has been working hard and feeling great at practice.”
A new change in the playoff format expanding this fall may help the Braves earn a postseason berth. Officially as of the spring, the public school football playoff field will double this year from four teams per region to eight teams. There will no longer be a Week 10 regular season game.
“What the playoff expansion means is that it is not how you are playing at the beginning of the year, but it is how you are playing at the end. Our goal is to make continuous improvements throughout the season,” Lisanti said. “For us, if we can start that in a positive trend upward, then by the time the playoffs roll around, that will take care of itself.”
The Braves’ first game is at 7 p.m. Friday versus McDonough and former player now Rams head coach Brock Virts.
Virts played his final high school game with Chopticon in the early portion of the previous decade and his first game as the Rams coach will come against a familiar face in Lisanti. Virts credits his former high school coach with providing invaluable insight into the sport that he enjoyed playing for over 10 years.
“It’s going to be a little emotional looking across the field at coach Lisanti,” Virts said. “He’s been associated with the Chopticon football program for so many years. He’s the senior member of the SMAC coaches. At least with the game being [at McDonough] it won’t be as emotional for me as having to walk into that stadium for my first game.”
Lisanti had ample praise for Virts as a two-sport athlete at Chopticon and expects his former player to make a quick, successful transition to coaching in the SMAC.
“I remember when Brock was playing for us he was a talented, hard-nosed kid,” Lisanti recalled. “He was a really good basketball player, a good all-around athlete. I think he is going to do a great job coaching at McDonough. It seems ironic that my first game as coach at Chopticon was against McDonough and now his first game as coach at McDonough is coaching against Chopticon.”
