While the outcome of its home game last Friday evening against Huntingtown High School may not have ended favorably, the Chopticon High School football team had ample reason to celebrate.
Chopticon may have been unable to hand Huntingtown its first loss of the season as the Braves suffered a 33-7 setback to the visiting Hurricanes in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest, but the school was honored for the second time in the last three years with MaxPreps’ Touchdowns Versus Cancer National Award. For every touchdown scored in games during September, money went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I can’t think of a better cause to be associated with,” said Chopticon head football coach Tony Lisanti, whose squad collected 82 pledges and raised nearly $7,500. All totaled, the schools nationally raised $118,230 for St. Jude’s. “Once we started taking part in the fundraising drive three years ago, the kids and the staff and the whole school have really been very supportive. It’s a tremendous cause.”
Chopticon assistant coach Mike Gallo, currently in his first year as a physical education teacher at the school after 12 years at Margaret Brent Middle School, admitted that he became involved with the fundraising largely because he and wife, Ashley Gallo, have two young daughters. Both of their daughters have always been completely healthy, but Gallo realized others are not as fortunate.
“Since me and my wife have two young daughters, it’s a cause that is near and dear to us,” said Gallo, a Pennsylvania native who played college football at Duquesne University. “It’s hard to imagine that so many young children have cancer. So being able to help the school raise funds for St. Jude is just something that we have become passionate about.”
Chopticon players Anthony Inscoe and Tyson Gregory also ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, nationally, for their individual efforts. Inscoe raised $1,825, while Gregory collected pledges worth nearly $1,200, according to figures provided by MaxPreps. Connor Heffler of St. Augustine’s High School in California was the nation’s leader with $4,000 raised.
“My great grandmother’s favorite charity was St. Jude,” Gregory said. “So, when she passed away my family kind of kept it going. Everybody started doing it. They’ll all donate to a good thing.”
In 2017, Chopticon garnered its first national award from MaxPreps when its football team raised just over $12,000 in its first year of collecting pledges and funds. Motivated by that success, Lisanti has vowed to continue raising funds for the cause and appreciates the support from his players and coaches. Gallo has been part of the team’s coaching staff for 10 seasons, playing roles on offense and defense.
The 2019 Braves (2-4, 1-3 SMAC Potomac) look to snap a three-game losing streak when they play at La Plata at 7 tonight.
“We did it on our end in the fundraising,” Lisanti said. “Now we have to do our work in putting the ball in the end zone. I told the guys after practice [on Wednesday] that our season needs to get turned around this weekend.”
