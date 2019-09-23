Throughout Thursday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division battle between Great Mills and Chopticon, the Braves for the second straight week were bitten by the injury bug.
Starting senior quarterback Dominic Crampton and junior running back Devyn Vukovich were among two of Chopticon’s players to exit at some point during the game and later return to the field, but unlike the week prior against Lackey, the Braves battled past their injures and overcame the visiting Hornets to earn a 19-14 win.
“It was nice to see some guys step up for many of our injured guys,” Braves head coach Anthony Lisanti said. “We brought guys in cold off of the bench, and they executed. As a coach, you really appreciate those guys who stay patient, keep working and shine when their time comes.”
Great Mills was able to race out to an early lead after an eight-play opening drive that was capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run by Daelandre’ Barnes to put the visitors in front 6-0 after a blocked extra-point attempt with 7 minutes 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
After both teams failed to score on their next possessions, Vukovich finished Chopticon’s second drive by punching in a 15-yard touchdown run to put the hosts in front 7-6 in the final minute of the opening frame.
“We really looked very strong in the first half,” Vukovich said. “[Great Mills] couldn’t stop our run game. We were doing inside and outside runs all over the place.”
In the second quarter, Great Mills (1-2, 0-1 SMAC Potomac) recaptured the lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Terrell London to Darius Jordan with 10:04 left in the first half. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Hornets led 14-7.
Chopticon (2-1, 1-0) did not waste any time answering Great Mills' latest touchdown as Vukovich punched in his second score of the day, this time from 23 yards out, on the Braves ensuing drive with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. The extra-point attempt was blocked, so the Braves trailed 14-13.
“There was good blocking all around from the linemen, wide receivers and other running backs,” Vukovich said. “I couldn’t score [those touchdowns] without them.”
On defense, Chopticon was able to force Great Mills into a three-and-out series and punt the ball back.
Senior running back Mason Douglas granted the Braves the lead before halftime on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 3:20 left in the second quarter. A failed 2-point conversion attempt left Chopticon clinging to a five-point lead at the half.
In the second half, the Chopticon defense was able to hold Great Mills' offense to registering no first downs.
“We came out kind of slow in the second half, but we were still able to win,” Vukovich said. “Our defense stepped up big. There are still some stuff that we need to work on, but next week is a new week. We need to come out and be disciplined.”
Chopticon rushed for 256 yards, led by Vukovich with 186 yards on 27 carries. Crampton completed 3 of 9 passes as the Braves preferred to pound the ball on the ground with 49 rushes.
Lisanti was pleased his team was able to prevail with the win, but wants to clean up some things so the team can continue to improve each week this season.
“This win is nice. Great Mills has a lot of talent. I really like their coaching staff, they are top-notch,” Lisanti said. “We really need to worry about ourselves and get better each week. Hopefully if we do that, we will be there at the end of the season.”
London completed 11 of 18 passes for 90 yards, but threw two interceptions and one touchdown. Barnes led the Hornets on the ground with 10 carries for 52 yards.
Great Mills is scheduled to host Leonardtown at 6 p.m. Friday against a Raiders squad that fell 53-14 to Northern in Week 3. Chopticon is slated to be at North Point at 7 p.m. Friday against an Eagles squad that fell for the first time this year, 21-14 to Huntingtown in Week 3.