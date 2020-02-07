Heading into Wednesday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division matchup with the visiting Huntingtown Hurricanes, Chopticon head coach Joe Cook had a goal in mind for his team this time around having learned from the first meeting back on Jan. 8 at Huntingtown.
“Our goal going into the game was to try and stop their three-point shooting,” Cook said. “They hit nine against us last time.”
The Hurricanes sank six triples on Wednesday night, but this time around the Braves were able to eke out a three-point win by a final score of 54-51 after Huntingtown won the first encounter 60-57.
The two teams could face one another again in the Class 3A South Region playoffs, which begin at the end of the month.
“[Huntingtown] has some good players and some good shooters as well,” Cook said. “We snuck out of here with a victory.”
Chopticon (12-6, 5-3 SMAC Chesapeake) led 15-12 after one quarter of play behind eight points from freshman Caleigh Bergling.
“Bergling at times has scored 15 to 18 points a game, so when she is hot she really helps us,” Cook said. “She hit a couple of threes and at the end she really helped us and stepped up.”
Seven different players scored in the first half for the hosts with no player tallying more than eight points. The Braves led Huntingtown at the half, 28-22.
In the second half, the Hurricanes (11-7, 5-3) quickly cut their deficit in half to 30-27 and Cook called a timeout about two minutes into the third quarter.
“We played well at times and we didn’t play well at times. We are going to try and fix that, but Huntingtown is tough,” Cook said. “[Arriyana Bracero] is tough. [Crista Link] can shoot, and their other kids play very well. This was a good win for us.”
Both teams were nearly evenly matched in the third, but Chopticon was clinging to a 40-35 lead with one quarter left.
Bergling pushed the Chopticon lead to nine points at 44-35 with 7 minutes 20 seconds left after converting a layup. But Huntingtown was able to battle back and make the game a one-possession affair with just less than three minutes to play.
With 2:45 left, Cook called a timeout with the Braves leading 50-48. Out of the timeout, the hosts were able to string together a couple of baskets in the paint on consecutive trips to grant themselves some breathing room.
With Chopticon up 54-48, Bracero hit a triple for Huntingtown, but the clock expired and the Braves escaped with a three-point win.
“I thought my girls played hard and they were aggressive,” Hurricanes head coach Jennifer Shoup said. “We were not putting a body to body, and [Chopticon] had at least 12 to 14 points just by coming right down the lane and us not putting a body on them. We didn’t do our job boxing out. Sometimes it works out for us, and tonight it didn’t. Chopticon was very aggressive following their shots and we didn’t make the adjustment at halftime that we needed to.”
Link led the Hurricanes with 16 points and Bracero scored 12. Huntingtown is slated to host Northern at 5 p.m. today in the opener of a boys and girls varsity doubleheader.
Chopticon had six players score at least five points, led by Bergling with 14. Senior Katelynn Perrotta scored 13 points, senior Darcy White added eight, while sophomores Lilly Reynolds and Olivia Zabko each scored six points and senior Caitlyn Burch scored five.
Braves freshman Cali Barber only scored two points, but played a vital role on the defensive end for the hosts by drawing an assignment to try and deny Bracero the ball in the backcourt on numerous possessions.
“Cali Barber is one of our freshmen and she has a different motor. She is quick and fast so defensively she really helps us,” Cook said. “We try to get her in spots to try and wear people down and use that skill to our advantage. The future is bright with our freshmen and those kids.”
Chopticon is scheduled to host Leonardtown at 7:30 tonight in the finale of a boys and girls varsity doubleheader.
