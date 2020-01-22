With only three public high schools in St. Mary’s County, the rivalry of any combination of the teams squaring off with one another is sure to bring out the best in each team as bragging rights to be the best squad in the county is on the line as well.
On Friday night, the Chopticon Braves hit the road for a boys and girls varsity doubleheader at Leonardtown High School in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contests.
Both schools were able to earn a win as the visiting Braves won the girls game and the hosting Raiders took the boys contest.
In the girls game, the Raiders were in search of their first Chesapeake Division win of the season, but the Braves got off to a fast start and hung on for a 51-41 victory.
Chopticon (8-5, 2-2 SMAC Chesapeake) led 20-13 at the half, but Leonardtown (4-6, 0-3) outscored the visitors 17-15 in the third quarter in its attempt at a comeback.
In the final quarter, the Braves were able to hold off the hosts and prevail for a 10-point road win over their county rival.
“We won the fourth quarter 15-11,” said Braves head coach Joe Cook, whose team is scheduled to host Northern at 6:30 tonight. “Our defense was very good.”
Two freshmen for the Braves helped secure the victory with solid contributions on the scoreboard. Caleigh Bergling led the way for Chopticon with 11 points and Cali Barber finished with eight points as the pair of first-year players combined for 19 of the squad’s 51 total points.
Senior captain Katelynn Perrotta and sophomore Lilly Reynolds each finished with 10 points.
Leonardtown was led by a pair of seniors as Jasmine Carter scored a game-high 13 points and Tamara Bush chipped in with 10. Sophomore Lauren McLaughlin scored nine points and sophomore Macy Dollarton finished with all five of her points in the first half. The Raiders are slated to host Patuxent at 6:30 tonight.
In the boys game, Raiders fourth-year head coach Jeb Barber was pleased with his team’s strong start in earning a 66-30 win over Chopticon.
“The games versus Chopticon are huge for our school and our kids as one of our two big rivalry games,” Barber said. “Our kids came out ready to play hard as a team. Our fast start definitely set the tone for the entire game.”
The Raiders (10-2, 3-1) led 18-10 after one quarter of play and added on to their early advantage by outscoring the Braves (1-12, 1-3) 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 41-17 lead into the half.
“We know how tough the game will be when we play again at Chopticon,” Barber said. “Having our fans come out and pack the house was an amazing experience for our kids.”
Leonardtown senior Tyreke Herbert finished with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds, while fellow seniors Eric Long and Drew Weller each scored 10 points. Junior Martin Wilson chipped in with eight points and recorded three assists.
In the second half, the hosts outscored Chopticon 17-2 in the third quarter. The Braves won the fourth quarter by outscoring the Raiders 11-8.
Chopticon is slated to be at Northern at 6 tonight, while Leonardtown is scheduled to be at Patuxent at 6:30 tonight. The Braves picked up their first win of the season over the Panthers last Wednesday, 63-52.
Twitter: @johnniswander2