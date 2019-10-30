On Saturday morning, the Huntingtown Hurricanes opened up its 2019 playoffs with a 6-0 win over the visiting Chopticon Braves in a Class 3A South Region I girls soccer semifinal.
“I thought Saturday’s game was a great team win,” Hurricanes senior Audrey Flanagan said. “Everyone on the roster had a chance to play and it was a good match in preparation for [Northern on Tuesday].”
In the opening five minutes, Huntingtown junior goalkeeper Clara Drummond had to make two saves off of a couple of Chopticon chances from inside the box to keep the game scoreless.
With roughly 30 minutes left to play in the opening half, the Hurricanes (14-1 overall) got on the scoreboard first with a goal by junior Shawna Ganley to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Huntingtown, the top seed in the region, added another goal about six minutes after Ganley’s tally on a shot by Flanagan to lead 2-0.
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Hurricanes senior Julia Yuhase nearly capitalized on a couple of chances to extend the lead for the hosts, but Yuhase saw a shot go wide right and another sail just over the top of the crossbar.
In the second half, Huntingtown began to lengthen its lead with goals from Flanagan and senior Ashley Bosman to lead 4-0 with just about 31 minutes left in the playoff contest.
“We’ve trained hard for the past week,” said Flanagan, who is committed to play collegiate Division III women’s soccer at Washington College (Md.) next fall. “We traveled to South River for a scrimmage and played really well and won 2-0.”
Huntingtown sophomore Bre’elle Dean had a shot go just high over the net with about 25 minutes left to play, but Dean was able to finish a chance about a minute later to push the hosts in front 5-0.
Flanagan added the Hurricanes final goal with about 14 minutes left to complete the hat trick and shutout win for the hosts over fourth-seeded Chopticon (7-7). The Braves advanced to Saturday’s game with a 7-2 win over fifth-seeded Great Mills in a region quarterfinal contest last Wednesday.
“We started out OK with a quick shot on goal and held them to only two goals in the first half. I told the girls to keep their heads up and to play the game as planned,” Chopticon head coach Bill Summers said. “We couldn’t get a counter attack going, Huntingtown is very good at spreading the field and connecting passes. I was proud of the girls for making it to the second round and told them to keep their heads up and we will be back next year. Congratulations to Huntingtown girls and their coaching staff on advancing.”
Despite the win, Huntingtown head coach Charlie Raphael was not completely pleased with the performance by his team.
“We were lackadaisical,” Raphael said. “It was an uninspired day, so hopefully we will start to play better soon. I don’t think we played very well or very hard. [Chopticon] definitely did, but we got the win and that’s good. We will use it to hopefully get better.”
Huntingtown was slated to host Northern, the defending Class 3A state champions, on Tuesday in the 3A South Region final.
During their regular season meeting on Oct. 15, the Hurricanes were able to top the Patriots by a final score of 2-0 on a pair of second-half goals registered by Flanagan and junior Savannah Hersh.
“Everyone is very excited for another competitive game against Northern,” Flanagan said.
