Through the early portion of their respective Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slates, the Chopticon High School girls soccer team has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, while the St. Charles squad has been unable to win a game.
When the two teams met in a crossover contest on Wednesday afternoon at St. Charles, Chopticon (4-0 overall) shook off a slow start to own a comfortable 4-0 halftime lead and eventually the Braves coasted to a 9-0 victory.
St. Charles (0-3) failed to generate much of an attack in either half and the winless Spartans settled for a combined sum of three shots, getting two in the last 10 minutes of play.
“I thought we played a little slow in the first half, but I thought we played a lot faster in the second half,” Chopticon head coach Bill Summers said. “The girls are really starting to come together. We still have to face some of our more serious competition, but right now they’re playing really well.”
Chopticon senior Kennedy Fowler led the Braves with three goals, Helena Lehr and Haven Hambrick added two goals each and Riley Long and Emily Guy each tallied once. Chopticon first-half goalkeeper Bethany Moore recorded one save and second-half goalie Emily Quade posted a pair of saves in the last 10 minutes of the second half to preserve the shutout.
“We came out a little slow in the first half, but we definitely played a lot better in the second half,” said Fowler, who plays club soccer for the Maryland Rush U-18 squad. “Our goal is to keep winning and see how far we can get in the [Class 3A South] region. We still have some tough games ahead against Leonardtown and North Point.”
Chopticon got one goal early from Fowler, but the Braves needed 25 minutes to boost the lead to 2-0 when Lehr drilled a low shot past St. Charles goalkeeper Erica Jones.
Hambrick notched her two goals five minutes apart in the first half to push the Braves’ lead to 4-0. A pair of diving saves by Jones on shots from Hambrick and Fowler kept the Spartans relatively close at the intermission.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” St. Charles head coach Allen Hart said. “We have a young team. The girls played hard and never gave up, but we’re definitely still a work in progress.”
Chopticon opened the second half with a purpose. Fowler scored the Braves’ first goal three minutes into the half to make it 5-0, then Guy netted her lone score to make it 6-0. Two minutes later, Fowler completed her hat trick to push the lead to 7-0 just before the 10-minute mark of the half.
Chopticon mainly focused on possessions over the next 20 minutes and St. Charles actually got a pair of shots on goal against Quade in the final 10 minutes of play. The Braves added to their advantage when Lehr notched her second goal of the day with just over three minutes remaining and Long tallied her lone score one minute later.
Chopticon is next scheduled to play host to Patuxent at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while St. Charles is slated to be at Oakland Mills of Howard County at 6 p.m. Monday followed by an away game versus Great Mills at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
