Chopticon High School 2012 graduate Jarvis Courtney Sr. has continued to work hard on and off the football field following his days playing for the Braves.
After leaving the West Virginia Roughriders, an Arena League football team, in March of 2019, the Chopticon graduate was picked up shortly after by the Wenatchee Valley (Wash.) Skyhawks.
The Skyhawks are members of the Professional Indoor Football Organization and play in the American West Football Conference.
“I went back home to train with Angelo Ennis of Focus Performance after leaving the West Virginia Roughriders,” Courtney said. “Soon after, I was picked up by the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks. My agent received a phone call regarding my availability which led to a few conferences on the opportunity and chances I would have in Wenatchee.”
In the organization’s first season, Courtney was an anchor on the offensive line and was named an AWFC Second Team All-Conference selection.
“Overall, I feel like the team did fairly well for being a first-year organization,” Courtney said. “We went 6-6 and lost in the semifinals of the playoffs. I was able to play in 10 games and I started all 10 of those.”
As a professional, Courtney noted that he needed to be ready to help the team contribute in any way possible, even if that meant learning how to play a completely new position.
“Coming out to Wenatchee to play with the Skyhawks, I learned you have to be ready to play whatever position,” he said. “Being out here, I learned how to play center, which is something that I had some knowledge on but was not fully prepared for. Being able to come in and take over and succeed in that position was nothing short of a confidence builder for my career.”
By adding a new position to his football playing resume, Courtney knows more avenues for future playing opportunities may come.
“Adding playing center to my football resume opens up numerous doors for me to grow in this profession,” Courtney said. “I had to step up and play center for the team and I was not accepting anything less than domination from me and my team.”
Now a resident of Wenatchee, Courtney was named a captain for the Skyhawks in their first season.
“Being named captain which was huge to me because it showed that all my hard work had paid off,” he said. “It was great to be in that role and have the team following my lead and feed off my emotions during the games.”
The Skyhawks new season starts up in February, and before Courtney heads back to report for the season around December, he has some areas he would like to improve with his game.
“I have to get stronger and faster. I just want to be the best to ever play the game. I have a want and a need to be the best offensive lineman,” Courtney said. “I know that this is a lofty goal, but it is something I strive for every snap of every play while I am fortunate enough to be a professional football player.”
Courtney’s agent Cody Adams of Adams Advising noted the experiences of the past year have presented new opportunities for them both.
“Not many people get the opportunity as a first-year agent to go through what we have been able to,” Adams said. “I feel blessed to not only work with Jarvis, but grow relationships around the country. This year has opened doors for both of us. We have had interest from National Football League, Canadian Football League, and Xtreme Football League teams which is something that to this day still sends a shock through me to see what we have accomplished in such a short time.”
Courtney added: “The fans out here in Wenatchee love me. They always tell me that I bring a lot of excitement to the game.
I also have the goal of being the best father for my son. I go out every day to succeed for him. He has changed my life and brought on a bigger drive in me than I ever could have imagined.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2