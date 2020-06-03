Chopticon graduate Litteral signs with Mount St. Mary’s for track and field

Donald Litteral played football for the majority of his life, but found a true love in track and field and now he will be continuing to do so at the next level.
The Chopticon High School graduate recently decided that he would run track at Mount St. Mary’s University, an NCAA Division I school which competes in the Northeast Conference.
“Honestly, it’s just a convenience for my family and I,” said Litteral, who plans to major in criminal justice. “Just to have them be closer to home and still be in Maryland, I felt like it was just the best ideal position for me to just ahead and commit there and go there for that.”
Litteral, who spent two years at St. Mary’s Ryken and two years at Chopticon, also considered Sam Houston State University in Texas, East Carolina University and University of Alabama before ultimately picking Mount St. Mary’s, located in the town of Emmitsburg which is approximately 20 miles north of Frederick.
“It’s definitely a dream come true,” he said of running at a Division I school. “When I first came into high school, I went to St. Mary’s Ryken. There wasn’t a lot of people that we’re going Division I and there was a lot of people doubting me, telling me that I wasn’t going to do this and I wasn’t going to do that and I just saw it as motivation to just continue to keep doing what I’m doing. And having a mother like I do in my corner telling me that you can’t focus on what they think about you, you decide your own future and I just kept working hard, keeping my grades right, doing the extra mile because I didn’t have a lot of things that other kids had as a support system and I just felt like that just made me more accountable.”
He joins a Mount St. Mary’s track and field program that finished second at the Northeast Conference indoor championships in New York in February and had numerous athletes compete in the IC4A/ECAC championships two weeks later in Boston, then the coronavirus pandemic canceled the school’s entire spring outdoor season.
“I don’t know a lot about them, but I know it’s a good team and the team’s based off family,” Litteral said. “The coaches seem to know what they’re doing there with the program and I’m excited just to see what they have in store for us. Some of the meets that they go to are pretty nice, so I’m just excited to see it.”
Chopticon head track and field coach Kelly Schmidt said Mount St. Mary’s is getting a driven athlete.
“He plays and works hard on the track and off the track,” Schmidt said. “He is a team player and expects everybody to give their best as well. He will be a great leader for Mount St. Mary’s one day and be an inspiring teammate. He knows it takes hard work, positive attitude, teamwork and encouragement to be successful as an individual and as a team.”
Litteral won a state title with Chopticon at the Class 3A state indoor track and field championships in February as a member of the 3,200-meter relay with Zachary Wedding, Jeffrey Wedding and Dylan Mcmahan. The quartet finished in a time of 8 minutes 10.39 seconds and later in the event they took third in the 1,600 relay (3:30.09).
“Definitely was a great experience overall,” Litteral said of his Chopticon career. “I felt like I left there with a great legacy, winning a state title, gaining new friendships and just being able to say that those boys I’m going to be able to come back to them whenever and that they’re truly my brothers.”
Schmidt added: “Donald has changed from a sprinter/jumper athlete for the team to a multi-faceted athlete that can compete in sprinting, jumping and in mid-distance. If given a chance, he would also compete in distance in the 1,600-meter. He has been part of a state-winning 4 by 800 team this year and a top runner in the 500-meter and the 4 by 400 in the state.”
Litteral was unable to have a senior outdoor season as the coronavirus pandemic canceled high school spring sports.
“Facing this pandemic, not being able to run my senior outdoor season, I was really able to realize that time really does fly by fast,” he said. “I felt like yesterday I was just a freshman in high school trying to learn the ropes, trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life and now I’m graduating high school and getting ready to go to college, so it definitely took a toll on me and just made me feel like I have to really treasure everything.”
And while the pandemic canceled his final campaign, it hasn’t affected the preparation of going to the next level. Litteral has a found a trail to run at and does about 10 miles a day running along with sometimes doing 20-mile bike rides.
“As much as I wanted to be able to run my outdoor season for the colleges to continue to see my progression as an athlete, I realize that this is just a test for me just to see how motivated, how determined I am to still be great and still do great things,” Litteral said.
Schmidt added: “Even with this setback, it has not been a setback for Donald. He continues to train hard every day. If anything, he has become more driven and determined to be an even better athlete in college.”
Twitter: @PWSoMdSports