Chopticon 2, Great Mills 1
Chopticon 1 1
Great Mills 1 0
Goals: Chopticon (Brown, McMahan); Great Mills (K. Salguero)
Saves: Chopticon (Potter 6); Great Mills (Thoman 10)
Twitter: @johnniswander2
