Since 1988, Anthony Lisanti has been a staple around the sidelines coaching Chopticon High School athletics. Last week, the head football coach announced his retirement, marking the end of an era at the school.
“[Deciding it was time to retire was] more difficult than I could possibly convey,” Lisanti said. “Coaching football is a year-round job that takes tremendous sacrifice and commitment. To be successful requires support from all levels. I guess I just made a conscious decision that it was time to be a little more selfish and spend more time with family and friends.”
Lisanti began coaching at Chopticon when he arrived in St. Mary's County during the summer of 1988.
“I actually started coaching football two years before arriving at Chopticon,” Lisanit said. “I was doing my transition to teaching in Virginia and the coaches there asked me to help out. I found that [coaching] not only fulfilled my passion for sports but also allowed me to relate to students on an entirely different level.”
Over his three decades at Chopticon, Lisanti has coached a total of 50 seasons across three sports that included being the head coach for 16 seasons of girls basketball, three track and field and most recently wrapping up his 31st season with the football program, spending about half of that time as its head coach.
“Simply put, the brotherhood [kept me coming back year after year],” Lisanti said. “I had a great staff that got along well and modeled the love that we have for each other to the players. We have wonderful kids who made me smile every day. I really enjoyed coaching the sons and brothers of former players.”
Lisanti led Chopticon to back-to-back winning seasons in 2010 and 2011 with a 7-4 record both years. From 2014 through 2017, Chopticon enjoyed winning seasons on the football field under Lisanti’s leadership and recorded eight-win seasons in back-to-back years in 2016 (8-2) and 2017 (8-3). The Braves finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 3-6.
“While I will always remember the victories, it's probably the practices that I most fondly recall. I loved teaching man-to-man defense through shell drills in basketball,” Lisanti said. “My boys will probably tell you that I loved the hill a little too much, but I enjoyed trying to find ways to get them to push their limits while pulling together as a team. I always loved going to practice because of the opportunity to interact with the players and coaches.”
One of Lisanti’s former football players, senior lineman Jared Sweitzer, had plenty of fond memories from his four years for the Braves.
“Man there are a lot of good things I could say about coach Lisanti. He is one of the wisest men I have ever met and is an amazing coach. He is hard working on the field and he watched over thousands of hours of film on the opponents we faced in order to help get us ready,” said Sweitzer, who signed his national letter of intent recently to play NCAA Division II football at Frostburg State University this fall. “He is a true blue collar worker and is all about football during the season. He has done a lot for me and Chopticon as a coach and a teacher. I want to say thank you to coach Lisanti for making me the man I am today.”
Lisanti has plans to travel and spend more time with his family and friends now after retiring from coaching, but also to enjoy football games from the stands as a fan rather than the sidelines with a headset as a head coach.
“I told my wife that I wanted to see what just being a teacher was like before I retired,” Lisanti said. “I know that she didn't believe me, but I'm going to travel more now that I have the time. I really want to see what it's like to watch a football game in shorts and a T-shirt since I've only been able to go to games in the winter for the past 31 years.”
He added: “I have received a tremendous amount of kind notes from former coaches, players, and opposing coaches and I would like to thank them all. It has been my life's honor to have coached so many incredible young people. I love the Chopticon community and always will.”