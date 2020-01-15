Leonardtown 56, Lackey 11

285 Stanalonis (Lt) pinned Alcala, :51

106 Blake (La) def. Simonds, 2-1

113 M. Oh (Lt) def. Harris, 10-2

120 B. Oh (Lt) def. Lopez, 15-12

126 Vosburgh (Lt) pinned McBain, 5:15

132 Cialona (Lt) def. Bugert, 10-1

138 Bieshelt (Lt) pinned Oliver, 3:06

145 Eskeland (Lt) pinned Baker, 1:57

152 Chism (Lt) pinned Harris, 1:56

160 Ham (La) def. Brooks, 19-2 (tech fall at 3:59)

170 Stuart (La) def. Evans, 1-0

182 Cox (Lt) def. Dapo-Adeyemo, 16-10

195 Gamble (Lt) pinned Batchelor, 1:41

220 Price (Lt) pinned Wood, 2:30

Leonardtown 54, Chopticon 18

106 Simonds (Lt) def. Cooney, 20-4 (tech fall at 5:47)

113 M. Oh (Lt) pinned Knight, 2:25

120 Vosburgh (Lt) def. Kratko, 13-0

126 M. Oh won by forfeit

132 Cialona (Lt) pinned Kirby, 1:34

138 Bieshelt (Lt) pinned Roberts, 3:01

145 Eskeland (Lt) pinned Owens, :34

152 Rimm (C) pinned Chism, 3:05

160 Brooks (Lt) def. Harris, 3-2

170 Griffith (C) def. Evans, 7-0

182 Beale (C) def. Cox, 9-4 (OT)

195 Gorham (C) pinned Gamble, 3:40

220 Price (Lt) pinned Quade, 1:16

285 Stanalonis (Lt) won by forfeit

Lackey 35, Chopticon 34

113 Harris (La) def. Knight, 14-3

120 Kratko (C) def. Lopez, 5-4

126 McBain (La) won by forfeit

132 Kirby (C) won by forfeit

138 Roberts (C) def. Oliver, 7-2

145 Baker (La) won by forfeit

152 Rimm (C) pinned Harvest, 4:45

160 Ham (La) pinned Harris, 1:52

170 Griffith (C) def. Stuart, 9-0

182 Dapo-Adeyemo (La) def. Beale, 10-7

195 Gorham (C) pinned Batchelor, :37

220 Wood (La) won by forfeit

285 Quade (C) pinned Alcala, 3:44

106 Blake (La) def. Cooney, 11-0

