Leonardtown 56, Lackey 11
285 Stanalonis (Lt) pinned Alcala, :51
106 Blake (La) def. Simonds, 2-1
113 M. Oh (Lt) def. Harris, 10-2
120 B. Oh (Lt) def. Lopez, 15-12
126 Vosburgh (Lt) pinned McBain, 5:15
132 Cialona (Lt) def. Bugert, 10-1
138 Bieshelt (Lt) pinned Oliver, 3:06
145 Eskeland (Lt) pinned Baker, 1:57
152 Chism (Lt) pinned Harris, 1:56
160 Ham (La) def. Brooks, 19-2 (tech fall at 3:59)
170 Stuart (La) def. Evans, 1-0
182 Cox (Lt) def. Dapo-Adeyemo, 16-10
195 Gamble (Lt) pinned Batchelor, 1:41
220 Price (Lt) pinned Wood, 2:30
Leonardtown 54, Chopticon 18
106 Simonds (Lt) def. Cooney, 20-4 (tech fall at 5:47)
113 M. Oh (Lt) pinned Knight, 2:25
120 Vosburgh (Lt) def. Kratko, 13-0
126 M. Oh won by forfeit
132 Cialona (Lt) pinned Kirby, 1:34
138 Bieshelt (Lt) pinned Roberts, 3:01
145 Eskeland (Lt) pinned Owens, :34
152 Rimm (C) pinned Chism, 3:05
160 Brooks (Lt) def. Harris, 3-2
170 Griffith (C) def. Evans, 7-0
182 Beale (C) def. Cox, 9-4 (OT)
195 Gorham (C) pinned Gamble, 3:40
220 Price (Lt) pinned Quade, 1:16
285 Stanalonis (Lt) won by forfeit
Lackey 35, Chopticon 34
113 Harris (La) def. Knight, 14-3
120 Kratko (C) def. Lopez, 5-4
126 McBain (La) won by forfeit
132 Kirby (C) won by forfeit
138 Roberts (C) def. Oliver, 7-2
145 Baker (La) won by forfeit
152 Rimm (C) pinned Harvest, 4:45
160 Ham (La) pinned Harris, 1:52
170 Griffith (C) def. Stuart, 9-0
182 Dapo-Adeyemo (La) def. Beale, 10-7
195 Gorham (C) pinned Batchelor, :37
220 Wood (La) won by forfeit
285 Quade (C) pinned Alcala, 3:44
106 Blake (La) def. Cooney, 11-0