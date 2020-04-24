Chopticon senior Perrotta heading to Lancaster Bible College for women's lacrosse

After spending three years at Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf, Chopticon High School senior Katelynn Perrotta knew that she wanted to head to a private college after her final two years of public school education ended in Morganza.
Perrotta, who played girls basketball and girls lacrosse for the Braves, committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division III Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania before the spring season was set to begin. One of three of the five seniors on the Chopticon girls lacrosse team who is continuing her playing days at the next level, Perrotta welcomed the chance to play for a private college the next four years.
“I committed early because I wanted to have that decision behind me when the season started,” said Perrotta, who averaged 13.0 points per games for the Chopticon girls basketball team last winter when she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her playing career. “Unfortunately, it never got started since we have not been in school for nearly two months now.”
Perrotta scored 58 goals and added 16 assists and 27 draw controls last season in girls lacrosse en route to an All-County first-team selection. She averaged 11.7 points and 3.4 steals per game this past winter in girls basketball as she picked up an All-County first-team selection as well as a first-team selection on the Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Chesapeake Division team.
“Lancaster Bible College really just checked off all the boxes for me,” Perrotta said. “I really liked the campus and I enjoyed the coach [Cheri Horst] and all the girls and they had my major, Criminal Justice. I’ve always enjoyed watching [television] shows like ‘CSI: Miami’ and ‘Criminal Minds’ and I dream of working for the FBI someday.”
Perrotta, who grew up in Frederick and attended Mt. Airy School from kindergarten through seventh grade before her family relocated to Southern Maryland, admits it will be tough to give up basketball to focus on lacrosse at Lancaster Bible College. The Chargers, who play in the North Eastern Athletic Conference, have six seniors who could opt to return for their final season next spring.
“I always enjoyed playing basketball at Grace Christian and at Chopticon,” Perrotta said. “It was a great experience. I can’t say enough about being able to play at Grace Christian with Karleigh Cohen and Anastasia Allen and then coming to Chopticon and playing with Caitlyn Burch and Darcy White. I thought about playing both sports, but I think I’m going to focus on lacrosse.”
Perrotta is not the only Chopticon senior on the girls lacrosse team headed to college to continue her playing days. Braves senior Mackenzie Long is planning to play lacrosse at the College of Southern Maryland next spring, while teammate and classmate Haven Hambrick is leaning toward CSM but has not made a final decision yet.
“I plan to go to CSM this fall and play lacrosse and get my degree in business,” said Long, who also took part in the cheerleading squad and swam for the Braves. “Senior year was definitely unique. It started out quick and then like a snap it ended just as quick.”
