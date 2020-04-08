Chopticon senior Tydings picks University of South Carolina Union to play college baseball

While the Chopticon High School baseball team waits to see if it will get to play a season this spring, Elijah Tydings knows where he will be going to school this fall.
The senior recently decided on the University of South Carolina Union, which is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, to continue playing baseball in college.
“I thought to myself that everything that Union offered me was everything I wanted,” Tydings said. “I believe everything happens for a reason and i believe God intended me to go there so I am following my faith and trusting the process.”
Tydings, an All-County honorable mention selection last year, is a pitcher and oufielder for the Braves and plans to continue his career in college at both positions.
“My baseball journey has been a great one and I love every moment of the game,” he said.
Tydings started playing baseball when he about 6 years old. His father Andrew got him into the sport, signing with Hughesville Little League, and coached his son until the start of travel baseball around age 12.
“When Elijah was younger, he was smaller than the other boys,” Andrew Tydings said. “He was always told what he could not do or that he was not good enough. He always had to work harder than everyone else to get playing time. That work ethic and determination has made him the man he is today. He decided long ago that he wanted to play college baseball. He was determined, regardless of what others said. He works everyday to improve. Elijah told me that when he leaves for South Carolina he will work even harder to represent Southern Maryland.”
Tydings plays for the Southern Maryland Sting in the summer.
“The Sting organization over the past few years has greatly impacted my life of baseball. I have learned all I can do from them,” he said. “I also do a lot of workouts all around the year in and out of season and that helps a lot with Chopticon being prepared with preseason and regular season. They have also taught me things I can do at home to get me better at my skills.”
Chopticon has won 40 games in the first three seasons that Tydings has been in a Braves uniform, including a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division crown as a freshman in 2017.
“What I learned being on varsity as a freshman is nothing is guaranteed and it’s all about perseverance,” he said. “They’re are times that are hard. I sat the bench a lot, but I couldn’t whine and be defeated about it. I could only find the positives and keep pushing myself and worked harder than I ever have before. Nothing is guaranteed when your on the team. One day you can be a starter, the next day you can be on the bench. It’s all about hard work. But when you get the chance to show what you got, you better bring it to the table.”
Among Tydings’ memories playing in high school thus far is a game during his sophomore season versus Huntingtown at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, home to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
“I played center field that game and chased down a few fly balls and batted fifth that game,” he said. “Overall, the team played great and we came off with a win. It was a great feeling, especially playing at a pro stadium.”
Now Tydings waits to see if his senior season will get played as the coronavirus pandemic has Maryland public schools closed through at least April 24.
“I make the best of the pandemic even though it is getting tougher day by day as we all can see,” he said. “I just gotta keep my tunnel vision focus.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
