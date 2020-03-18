After successful careers on the fields at Chopticon High School during the fall sports season, three Chopticon High School athletes have committed to play collegiately in their respective sports.
Chopticon senior Jared Sweitzer, a staple along the offensive line for the Braves, signed his national letter of intent on Jan. 31 to play NCAA Division II college football at Frostburg State University.
“I chose to go to Frostburg because when I went to its homecoming game, I felt like I was at home,” Sweitzer said. “There were so many old friends I saw there and also I loved the campus as well as the family aspect at Frostburg.”
The 6-foot 3-inch lineman will play along the offensive line for the Bobcats.
Frostburg State is a member of the Mountain East Conference and, starting with the 2019-2020 athletic season, the university announced the move from NCAA Division III athletics to Division II.
“I started playing football at the age of 12,” Sweitzer said. “After about two years, I really just fell in love with the game and the contact with the sport. I loved just hitting and battling against the man in front of me.”
Sweitzer saw his senior season cut short due to a leg injury, but former Chopticon head football coach Anthony Lisanti noted the love and passion Sweitzer brought to the team was infectious.
“What I enjoyed the most about Jared was his love for the game of football,” Lisanti said. “His passion for the game of football really drove him to become a dominant player. We really missed his talent and enthusiasm after he was injured last season, but I’m sure that he will perform well at Frostburg.”
Sweitzer was named an All-County and all-conference first-team selection.
“My best memories at Chopticon were really just all of them. I loved high school,” Sweitzer said. “I loved the football family and all of my brothers that I played with, but my best memories for football were just the grind of practices and all of the laughs and good times I had with my coaches and brothers.”
On the soccer field, two standouts under Braves head girls soccer coach Bill Summers committed to play collegiate soccer this fall, seniors Jordan Scott and Kennedy Fowler.
Fowler signed her national letter of intent on Jan. 31 to play NCAA Division II soccer at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Fowler, a senior midfielder, was an All-County first-team selection and recorded 19 goals and 17 assists in her final season at Chopticon.
Scott, an All-County honorable mention in her senior season, committed on Jan. 31 to play NCAA Division III college soccer at Salisbury University, a member of the Capital Athletic Conference with St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
