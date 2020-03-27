Chopticon softball players commit to play at the next level

A pair of standouts on the softball field for Chopticon High School under head coach Kevin Cioppa committed recently to play at the NCAA Division II collegiate level.
Courtlynn Cooney and Rachel Eastburn each signed their letters of intent on Jan. 31 to play in college. Cooney committed to play at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina and Eastburn is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“I chose Mount Olive University to be my new home because of the atmosphere it has. When I visited the college for my first softball camp, I fell in love with the girls on the team,” Cooney said. “They were all so nice and made me feel like I was a part of the team. The head coach, Mandy Sansbury, was amazing and easy to talk to. She made me feel wanted and that I belonged there, which was a monumental moment for me considering how hard I have worked.”
Cioppa believes Cooney will have success at the next level due to her offensive and defensive abilities.
“Courtlynn has been the spark plug to our offensive success for many years. She is an excellent slapper, as well as a great hitter,” Cioppa said. “Her ability to constantly reach base at the top of our lineup and wreak havoc with her speed has set the table for so many rallies. Courtlynn also has amazing defensive range at second base and reaches many balls that most other infielders can’t get to. Courtlynn is a great player and she will continue that high level of success at the collegiate level.”
At 9 years old, Cooney began playing slowpitch softball. The Braves second baseman has fond memories from her years playing at Chopticon.
“My best memories from Chopticon softball are the bus rides we had before games. We got excited and hyped up by singing and dancing,” Cooney said. “I love the games where everything is on the line and you have to be in attack mode. Those are the moments I live for. I made so many friendships and had so many great experiences with this team that I will cherish forever.”
Mount Olive is a member of the Conference Carolinas.
“[Chopticon] is one of the most fun programs I have ever been a part of and softball is a huge part of my life,” Cooney said. “I am thankful for it.”
Eastburn is excited to be able to continue to play softball while also pursuing a nursing degree at West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I was drawn to WVWC because of the small campus and the family atmosphere. I grew a close connection with my future teammates and coaches right away,” Eastburn said. “WVWC allows me to play softball and pursue my nursing degree. I am excited to begin pitching at the collegiate level.”
West Virginia Wesleyan is a member of the Mountain East Conference and is located in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
“Rachel has worked very hard to be the excellent softball player she is today,” Cioppa said. “She is a highly skilled pitcher who can hit her spots and keep good hitting teams at bay by moving the ball around and mixing up her pitches. That, along with her good offensive skills, will definitely translate well to the next step in her softball career when she moves on to playing in college.”
