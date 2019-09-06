The transition from middle school to high school can be a major adjustment for students in the classroom and in athletics. At Chopticon High School, head volleyball coach Lindsay Robertson is working on creating a positive culture for everyone in the program.
“I’m looking forward to this season,” Robertson said. “I think our focus has just been about culture and creating a positive culture with the group and the whole team on varsity and JV.”
For freshman Caleigh Bergling, making the Braves varsity volleyball team in her first year of high school has helped her make some friends prior to classes resuming earlier this week.
“I am expecting to have a good season with a family-like culture here at Chopticon,” Bergling said. “I really like the atmosphere and the experiences I’ve had so far. I like how our team is really close. I’ve only been here a couple of weeks since I’m a freshman, and I’ve already become close friends with my teammates.”
Most of the girls on Chopticon’s volleyball team also play together on other sports teams, which has helped the volleyball program’s culture feel like a family.
“Besides volleyball, a lot of us play other sports, so we are really close,” junior libero Cristina Sommerkamp said.
Lilly Reynolds, a sophomore this year for the Braves who also plays on the girls basketball team, noted how she feels less nervous ahead of this season now with having a year under her belt.
“This will be my second year on varsity. High school volleyball has been a huge transition from middle school with way better competition,” Reynolds said. “I don’t feel nervous at all. I know the competition level. I feel like I improved a lot from freshman year to now as a sophomore.”
Last year, the Braves finished the season with an overall record of 8-7 and won just one contest out of six in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play.
“A lot of our games last year were really close, so one goal this year is to win those tight ones this time around and keep working to be better,” Sommerkamp said.
The team’s motto this year is ‘All In’, and each day at practice Robertson works with the players to help everyone improve.
“Practices are really fun because we do a lot of game-like situations and I think it incorporates what an actual game will feel like out on the court,” Bergling said. “I like how practices are structured and I think our coach does a really good job of giving both positive and negative feedback in a positive manner.”
Roberton enters her fifth year as head coach at Chopticon, but said one struggle this year will be serving as the only coach for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
“It is an interesting season because I am the only coach for both teams, so it has been pretty hard getting schedules figured out and working around that. For the most part, I am really excited about what the future holds and for what we are going to do and how we are going to play this season,” Robertson said. “We are young, but at the same time, we are also old. I’m super excited to have the Burch triplets for their final year and their senior season. They’ve been great and monumental to the program.”
Caitlyn Burch, who also plays basketball and softball at Chopticon, is hoping to end her senior season with her sisters on a high note.
“I want us to be able to play as a team and hopefully that will win us a lot of games so we can go far this year,” Burch said. “We need to work together with our passing and be able to run plays and stuff so we can be better against better teams. We focus a lot on our serves and receives and running set plays at our practices.”
The Braves are scheduled to open their season at home versus Thomas Stone at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
