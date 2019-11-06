On a night when they have grown accustomed to donning costumes and seeking treats, the Chopticon High School volleyball team offered a scary array of attacks on Halloween Thursday afternoon when the Braves swept visiting North Point in a Class 3A South Region I quarterfinal by scores of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-10.
Chopticon, the fourth seed in the region, advanced to Monday’s region semifinals where it fell in three sets to top-seeded Northern.
Chopticon (10-6 overall after the Northern loss) actually fell behind fifth-seeded North Point (8-6) in the first set and the Eagles, who had beaten the Braves in five sets during their lone meeting in the regular season, were briefly in the drivers’ seat. But Chopticon quickly reversed the course of the match courtesy of the talented, tall senior trio of Burch triplets that most opponents have found frightening.
Trailing 13-7, Shanyn Burch set middle hitter Caitlyn Burch for a kill, then Shanyn Burch reeled off five straight services winners to bring Chopticon even.
The two teams primarily traded sideout points through the next portion of the opening set and the Eagles led 24-22 until Caitlyn Burch delivered a kill. Jacyn Burch nearly ended the opener with a brief service run, then Caitlyn Burch provided the set winner with an ace.
“We’re really used to working with one another on the floor,” said Caitlyn Burch, now the school’s all-time leader in kills with over 300. Shanyn Burch now holds the record for service aces with 125. “Jaclyn is really good at setting the ball. I really wanted to put some of those away. Some of them felt really good.”
While the first set had offered plenty of drama, even going beyond the 25-point plateau, the next two sets enabled the hosts to exorcise past demons in matches with the Eagles and ended fairly quickly.
Leading 10-9, a long service run from Cristina Sommerkamp gave the Braves some breathing room and runs from all three Burch triplets extended the lead to 24-14 before a tap from Caitlyn Burch in the middle ended the second set.
“That first set we played with a lot of passion and energy,” said North Point first-year head coach Jasmine Wallace, a North Carolina Central University alum, “but the next two games we played like we practiced. We just didn’t want it. I am excited about the core group of young players we have to build around. Next year we’re going to win the [3A] state championship.”
North Point led briefly, 3-1, in the third set, but another service run from Jaclyn Burch gave Chopticon a 7-3 lead and later long runs from Sommerkamp and Caleigh Bergling and Lilly Reynolds, prolonged by attack points from each of the Burke triplets, lifted the hosts to a commanding 22-10 lead and Shanyn Burch ended the match with an ace and a winner that featured a set to Caitlyn Burch in the middle.
“They really started to communicate better with one another and pass the ball better those last two games,” Chopticon head coach Lindsay Robertson said. “Our serving was really good. We had very few service errors today. I think we’ve been getting better with each match and we’re peaking at the right time. We’re looking forward to going to Northern [on Monday].”
After trailing 13-7 early in the first set, Chopticon outscored North Point 70-39 to close out the match and end the Eagles’ season. Chopticon had ended the regular season by upending visiting Calvert on the Braves’ senior night then ventured to Huntingtown and spoiled the Hurricanes’ senior night celebration by taking the season finale.
