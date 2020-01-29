On the road at Chopticon High School on Thursday, the visiting North Point Eagles started strong by taking seven of the first nine bouts of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover dual match en route to a 50-27 victory.
“I thought a lot of our kids wrestled really well tonight,” North Point head coach Willie Leonard said. “For us, now it’s all about continuing to get better.”
After splitting the first four bouts, the visitors reeled off five straight matches with victories via the pin to take a commanding edge over the hosts.
Chopticon got on the scoreboard first with a first-period pin by Payton Cooney over Eagles’ Sophia Gerstman in the 106-pound match. The Eagles knotted up the score at 6 with a forfeit victory at 113 from Kielin Huff.
At 120, North Point’s Connor Huff defeated Justin Knight by technical fall with just 32 seconds remaining in the match. The hosts battled back in the next bout as Trey Kratko of Chopticon was able to defeat Kadesh Pace at 126, pulling the Braves to within two points, trailing 11-9.
Two points was as close as Chopticon would get to coming back as the next five bouts were won by North Point, all coming via the pin.
“As a team, we are learning from the wins and the losses by training to get better every time we step on the mat,” Braves senior captain Quincy Quade said.
Aiden Rivenburg of North Point (132) started the streak of five in a row for the visitors with a first-period pin over Blake Butler that pushed the Eagles ahead 17-9.
At 138, Chopticon’s Landon Roberts and North Point’s Alex Villanueva were locked in a tightly contested battle about midway through the third period with the match score knotted at 5. The Eagles erupted after Villanueva was able to turn the match in his favor and pin Roberts with just eight seconds left in the bout to take the win and extend the visitors' lead to 23-9.
Mitchell Park (145) and Mark Rodgers (160) earned first-period pins, while Gavin Phillips battled into the second period before earning the victory over Chopticon’s Brian Harris shortly into the period to complete the five consecutive pins for North Point.
“We will continue to give it our all and keep our heads held high,” Harris said.
The Braves won three of the final five bouts of the night, which included a pair of forfeits with one going to each team.
Jordan Mack (220) earned a forfeit victory for the visitors and Quade (285) picked up a forfeit win for the hosts.
At 182, North Point’s Marquis Dawson defeated Ethan Beale, 13-7 in a match that went the distance.
Braves junior Greg Griffith (170) and senior Garry Gorham (195) each recorded first-period pins before the halfway point of the frame to record wins for the hosts.
“We have Huntingtown and La Plata in the next two weeks, so those are hard matches,” Griffith said. “I am trying to help everyone get ready for those and keep their weight down to go out and win some matches.”
Chopticon is scheduled to host La Plata at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while North Point is slated to be at Leonardtown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.