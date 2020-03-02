Boys
106 Pinkney (Ham) def. Green (MV), 10-5
113 Lunsford (SR) def. Mills (OM), 7-0
120 Antonelli (Ann) def. Vosburgh (Lt), 9-0
126 Panda (Ath) pinned Richardon (RH), 2:24
132 Chaves (Ar) def. Bieshelt (Lt), 4-1
138 Crisitello (RH) def. Tull (OM), 3-1 (OT)
145 Cohenour (OM) pinned Eskeland (Lt), 4:54
152 Bohan (MR) def. Gagnon (Ar), 11-1
160 Vaxmonsky (MR) pinned Bowden (Ar), 3:35
170 Mattson (MV) def. Pryor (Ar), 5-0
182 Ross (MH) def. Livingston (MV), 4-3
195 Leming (Ann) pinned Sekedjah, 1:37
220 Broadway (SP) def. Warner (MV), 19-7
285 Altman (Res) def. Stanalonis (Lt), 10-3
Girls champions
106 Bui (Mea)
112 Towns (Mea) pinned Ehrlich (WL), 1:32
117 Parkinson (MH) def. Ullery (Mea), 6-0
122 Shackelford (MV) pinned Kilcarr (Res), :28
127 Mendez (Res) pinned Mayers (Westm), 2:30
132 Martin (MV)
138 VanRyswick (Lt) pinned Flynn (RH), 1:35
152 Briggs (SP) pinned Holmes (WL), 5:49
180 Geris (GB)