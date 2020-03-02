Boys

106 Pinkney (Ham) def. Green (MV), 10-5

113 Lunsford (SR) def. Mills (OM), 7-0

120 Antonelli (Ann) def. Vosburgh (Lt), 9-0

126 Panda (Ath) pinned Richardon (RH), 2:24

132 Chaves (Ar) def. Bieshelt (Lt), 4-1

138 Crisitello (RH) def. Tull (OM), 3-1 (OT)

145 Cohenour (OM) pinned Eskeland (Lt), 4:54

152 Bohan (MR) def. Gagnon (Ar), 11-1

160 Vaxmonsky (MR) pinned Bowden (Ar), 3:35

170 Mattson (MV) def. Pryor (Ar), 5-0

182 Ross (MH) def. Livingston (MV), 4-3

195 Leming (Ann) pinned Sekedjah, 1:37

220 Broadway (SP) def. Warner (MV), 19-7

285 Altman (Res) def. Stanalonis (Lt), 10-3

Girls champions

106 Bui (Mea)

112 Towns (Mea) pinned Ehrlich (WL), 1:32

117 Parkinson (MH) def. Ullery (Mea), 6-0

122 Shackelford (MV) pinned Kilcarr (Res), :28

127 Mendez (Res) pinned Mayers (Westm), 2:30

132 Martin (MV)

138 VanRyswick (Lt) pinned Flynn (RH), 1:35

152 Briggs (SP) pinned Holmes (WL), 5:49

180 Geris (GB)