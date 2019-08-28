Beautiful weather on Saturday helped make the annual Clements Cuties charity softball game fundraising event a success at Cryer’s Back Road Inn field in Leonardtown.
“People in this county really come together and support this and there was no better showing of that than Saturday based on the amount of people that were there and the amount of money that was spent,” said Ricky Ryce, one of the heads of volunteers of the group.
The Clements Cuties event pits a group of men dressed in drag to play a game of softball against a team of all-stars from the local women’s Over-30 league all in an effort to raise funds and awareness to fight against St. Mary’s County childhood cancer.
“Mother Nature did work well with us this year,” Ryce said. “Usually the temperatures are in the 90s and it’s humid. Of course for us, it can get very hot wearing all the wigs and dresses, but we put that aside and do it. Luckily, Mother Nature was looking out for us.”
Entry to the softball game and other entertainment is free, but all of the money spent on silent auction items, raffles and refreshment sales as well as the donation boxes at the event benefit this year’s recipients, Peyton Greer and Max Long.
Greer, who finished eighth grade at Margaret Brent Middle School earlier this year, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of skeletal cancer last year after discovering a lump on his arm. Greer plays travel soccer and is going through treatments to become cancer free.
Long was diagnosed in 2017 at the age of 4 with a type of blood cancer, but the young boy loves anything outdoors. He also swims and plays T-ball. His grandfather, JF Long, was one of the original Clements Cuties many years ago.
The original Clements Cuties started back in the 1970s, but then disappeared for quite some time until several years ago when it was brought back with the fundraising event.
“I think the event went great this year,” Ryce said. “I was actually a little bit surprised at the turnout and amount of people that came. I think that was one of our bigger events we’ve ever had.”
The Cuties enter the event in style, riding down the road in a bus led by motorcycles and a firetruck.
“When we were coming down the road in the bus, I just looked over at all the people and it made me feel good,” Ryce said. “It kind of gave us an emotional moment there just seeing all the people that came out to help support these two boys. It was pretty amazing.”
Shelby Opperman, whose husband is one of the Cuties, noted how the game has a fun atmosphere for all the spectators to enjoy.
“[The two teams] do things to each others’ dugouts and do crazy things out on the field,” Opperman said.
After the Cuties entered the event, Greer and Long as well as their families were introduced on the field. Both boys got to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Cuties and women’s team began the game.
“It is kind of hard to follow along with the score of the game because when you see the women’s team score a run they will put up a five or a seven on the scoreboard,” Ryce said. “That is the advantage of their dugout being over by the scoreboard, so honestly I don’t even know what the final score was.”
Regardless of the final outcome of the softball game, the total amount of money raised at Saturday’s event alone was $24,563.
“Sometimes it is hard to fathom that an event like this could raise that amount of money just on a one day deal with men dressing up as women and playing a little softball,” Ryce said. “All of the guys got very emotional at times during the event. It was good to see that. We all take this very seriously. That includes all of the wives, our spouses, the volunteers and the community itself.”
With over hundreds of people that showed up on Saturday, Ryce wanted to shout out his wife, Elise Ryce, who puts in lots of time and effort behind the scenes to help the event be as successful as it was this year.
“There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to make an event like that possible and I want to make sure to say thank you to my wife, Elise Ryce, and all of the players,” Ricky Ryce said. “These guys are all pretty big guys and good ball players, but the reality of it is that they all have a big heart.
They go out and raise money for these two kids, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2