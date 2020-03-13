Through the early portion of a very busy schedule to start the 2020 campaign, the College of Southern Maryland baseball team is off to an 11-5 start that included a sweep of visiting Ulster County Community College of New York on Wednesday afternoon.
CSM's early success has certainly made things far more enjoyable for head coach Aaron Michael and his players, especially on the heels of a 2019 season in which the Hawks won only seven games.
CSM (11-5, 2-2 Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference) has already enjoyed a six-game win streak this month, including doubleheader sweeps of Thomas Nelson Community College (Virginia) on March 4 and Bronx Community College of New York on March 7. After doubleheader splits against Delaware Tech on Sunday and Montgomery on Tuesday, the Hawks swept Ulster on Wednesday by scores of 13-3 and 6-2.
"This is not only a really good group of players, but this group of guys has been a joy to coach," Michael said. "They get here early for practice, they'll stay late to work on different things and they have a good time just being together. It's been a pleasure to be around this group of guys. We're coming off a busy week, eight games in five days, but they came ready to play."
Three of the current key components to the successful start for CSM this spring are recent graduates of McDonough High School. Sophomores Trevor Drummond and Peyton Myers and freshman Austin Simms have not only played well together, but enjoyed being part of a team that embarked on a dramatic reversal of fortunes from one year ago.
"The start of the season has been great," said Drummond, who went 5 for 8 in Wednesday's doubleheader and ended the opener early with a triple. "Last year we really had a tough season, but this group has really molded together right from the start. We don't have a lot of local guys on the team, but everyone has really come together."
Drummond did his part at the plate and in the field on Wednesday, recording eight assists and one putout while playing third base and started three double plays. Myers had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs in the opener and singled and scored in the nightcap. Simms went 2 for 6 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in the twinbill.
"We knew we would not have our top pitchers going today, so we had to give them some run support," Myers said. "We came out and scored runs early in both games and we played good defense. We did whatever we could to help our pitchers."
CSM's Jordan Tauriac allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of the opener, then St. Charles High School alum Dylan Bell held Ulster scoreless by retiring five of the seven batters he faced. Sam Benson started the second game for the Hawks, allowing a solo home run on the first pitch, then Jesus Moscat allowed one run in five innings to earn the win.
"Considering that we have played four doubleheaders in the last five days, I could not have scripted things any better today," Michael said. "We knew we had to use our pitchers sparingly because we have some conference games coming up this weekend. Those guys did an outstanding job and the defense made plays behind them. Jesus is used to throwing one or two innings, so for him to come in and throw five innings and be that effective was just fantastic."
In Game 1, CSM and Ulster were tied at 3 until the bottom of the third inning when the Hawks took the lead with a pair of unearned runs. CSM then broke the game open in the fourth when Drummond drove in two runs and Oscar Flores, who homered in the second, doubled home another. Myers drove in two runs in the fifth and scored the game-clincher on a triple by Drummond.
CSM wasted little time taking control of the second game. Flores doubled in two runs then scored on a single by Luis Calvo in the first. In the bottom of the second, Preston Long and Simms both singled and both scored on a two-out single by Drummond. Calvo was hit by a pitch to start the third, stole second and third and scored on a single by Long.
The Hawks are slated to host MDJUCO doubleheaders this weekend, taking on CCBC-Dundalk at noon Saturday and Chesapeake at noon Sunday.