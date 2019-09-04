Fall sports coaches and athletes on hand for College of Southern Maryland’s media day late last month all admitted there was ample optimism heading into the upcoming campaign. And that optimism is showing in early results.
The CSM men’s soccer team is unbeaten through three matches to start its year. The Hawks (2-0-1 overall, 1-0 in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference) got under way Aug. 22 against Union County College on a muggy day in La Plata, playing to a 4-4 draw that two overtime sessions could not split. Then CSM edged Chesapeake College in its season-opening MDJUCO contest on Aug. 27, 1-0, then upended Patrick Henry College (Va.), 6-0, on Friday.
“I really like what I’m seeing from these guys so far,” CSM first-year head men’s soccer coach Zach Bowman said. “They all come ready to practice and ready to play hard. So far, the chemistry and camaraderie among the guys has been really good. They have all adapted quickly to their roles on the field and they interact well with one another.”
In the draw with Union County, freshman Logan Miller, a Patuxent High School graduate from Lusby, scored the team’s first goal of the season on a first-half penalty kick and later added a pair of second-half goals. Miller, who suffers from partial hearing loss, also tallied twice in the win over Patrick Henry.
“I think we’re going to do really well this season,” Miller said. “We have a lot of good players on this team and there’s definitely a sense of camaraderie. The practices and the workouts that we had before the season really helped.”
In addition to Miller’s hat trick in the season opener, CSM also got a goal from Yohan Quedraogo (a Westlake High School graduate from Waldorf), who then tallied the lone goal in the Aug. 27 win over Chesapeake.
In the Patrick Henry win, Logan Miller scored twice, while Justin Miller (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown), Gabriel Ichniowski (a Great Mills High School graduate from Lexington Park), Jawaun Butler (a North Point High School graduate from Waldorf) and Stephen Larsen had one goal apiece and goalkeeper Jared-Lee Pixton (a Calvert High School graduate from St. Leonard) recorded his second shutout of the season.
Friday, the CSM women’s soccer team suffered an 8-1 setback in its season opener against Union County.
Rowan Wright scored the lone goal for the Hawks, while CSM goalkeeper Camille Cooley recorded 13 saves in the lopsided affair. Second-year head coach Nina Duron’s team will rely on Wright, Karleigh Cohen, Kaitlyn Stancliff and Maurizia Gianan for offense throughout the fall campaign.
Several years removed from contending for the MDJUCO and Region XX titles, the CSM volleyball team is looking to rebound from a modest campaign in 2018 and second-year head coach Jenica Leonard is optimistic that this year’s group will be among the top four squads in the MDJUCO. Dubbed ‘Coach Z’ by her players because her first name is pronounced Zenica, Leonard has been impressed with the squad’s first three weeks of practices.
“I really like what I’ve seen from the girls this summer,” Leonard said. “We only graduated two starters from last year’s team and this year we have a really good mix of sophomores and freshmen. In the long run, I think we will be among the top four teams in our conference.”
Among them are siblings Katelyn Kluh and Kelsey Kluh, both of which are La Plata High School graduates, and fellow Warriors graduates Alyssa Gayon and Kelsey Hanks, who were key cogs in a squad that won consecutive Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships. They were also part of a La Plata team that reached the 2A state title match in 2017.
CSM was slated to open its season at Montgomery College on Tuesday then next play on Saturday at the Cecil College Tri-Match versus Cecil and Union County followed by the team’s home opener on Sept. 12 versus Garrett College.
Once again the CSM cross country team will own the distinction as the smallest squad on campus and that group begins Saturday with the Shannon Henretty Invitational at Stevenson University, then will venture to Catholic University in Washington, D.C. for the Cardinal Classic next Saturday.
Ruble receives honor
CSM director of student life and athletics Michelle Ruble continued to enhance her résumé when she was designated as the President of the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators. Ruble replaced 2018-19 President Doug Spiwak, director of athletics at Harper College in Illinois, who will transition to immediate past president.
“It will certainly be an honor to lead this organization and assist in the collaborative efforts at all levels,” Ruble said in an Aug. 21 press release. “This network provides so many opportunities to develop our field, and I look forward to learning more about leadership and athletics business from my distinguished predecessors and colleagues. This is a dynamic organization.”
Prior to her current NATYCAA appointment, Ruble served in various leadership positions in the NJCAA, chairing various committees and being named the women’s 2nd vice president in July 2014. She was also named the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Under Armour Director of the Year in 2015, MDJUCO Athletic Director of the Year in 2003,and MDJUCO Conference Sportsman of the Year in 2008 and 2012.
“Michelle is a leader who leads by example,” CSM assistant athletic director Sarah Williams said. “Over the nine years that I have been assistant athletic director, I have been able to watch how she leads and communicates with our coaches and athletes. She creates a positive athletic culture in our programs because she truly cares.”
