On a day that many often consider unlucky, the College of Southern Maryland softball proved proved fortunate in numerous ways on Friday the 13th when the Hawks coasted to a sweep of visiting Garrett College by identical 19-0 scores in five innings in a Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader.
CSM (2-2, 2-0 MDJUCO) scored early and often in both games and sophomore hurler Skylar Clark (a Calvert High School graduate from Prince Frederick) tossed a pair of shutouts. The Hawks scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning in the opener and scored 10 times in the second inning of the second game, their last contest for at least three weeks.
Amid the fluid situation amid the recent coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in numerous cancellations and postponements across the landscape, CSM players and coaches realized that Friday would be their last game until at least early April. That changed Monday night as the National Junior College Athletic Association, which CSM is a member of, canceled its remaining basketball championships and spring competitions, which includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
“Everything is still up in the air right now,” Hawks head coach Rebecca Collins said after Friday’s doubleheader. “That’s why I was so glad that we were able to get both of these games in today. We played so much better than we did against Richard Bland (Va.). We scored some runs and we really cut down in the mistakes. The girls were focused. They knew this would be their last game for a while.”
Clark recorded a pair of five-inning shutouts Friday with outings that mirrored one another in numerous ways. Not only were the final scores the same, Clark allowed just one hit and fanned 12 batters in the first game, then limited Garrett to two hits while striking out nine batters in the second game. She threw strikes on 50 of 77 pitches in the first game, 53 of 83 pitches in the second.
“I thought my screwball was really good today,” Clark said. “Getting all of those runs early really took a lot of pressure off. Having Devin [Ruble] behind the plate also makes things easier for me. She is great at calling pitches and setting up back there.”
Clark issued two walks in the top of the first inning of the opener, then retired nine straight batters and 13 of the last 14.
But any of the drama that may have surrounded the contest was erased in the bottom of the inning when CSM scored 10 runs on eight hits with sophomores Kaitlyn Culbert (a Northern High School graduate from Dunkirk) and Rachel Polk (a Great Mills High School from Lexington Park) both reaching twice and scoring twice in the first.
“We came out played with a lot of confidence today,” Culbert said. “Skylar was throwing well and we came out hitting. It’s been a fun two seasons. In high school you know everyone, but in college you play with a lot of girls you don’t know. So, when everyone comes together like this team has that’s pretty special.”
CSM added five runs in the second, another in the third and three more in the fourth when Culbert capped the scoring with a two-run single. Clark was virtually untouchable in the opener, fanning 12 batters, including eight straight at one point. Garrett managed only one hit, a bunt single with two outs in the top of the fourth.
CSM promptly opened the second game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first, thanks largely to a three-run triple by Haley Wood (a Lackey High School graduate from Nanjemoy). The Hawks then added 10 more runs in the second as Clark helped her cause with a three-run double, then Ruble (a La Plata High School graduate from Cobb Island) followed with a two-run home run to left-center field. Culbert later added a two-run double that inning and Rachel Polk followed with a two-run homer.
CSM added three more runs in the third and two more in the fourth, although several Hawks were called out for stepping off early. At least two CSM players were called out for leaving the bag early on balls that were put in play. Clark and Ruble each added an RBI in the fourth when Culbert and Polk both reached and scored.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1