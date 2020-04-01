College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary's College of Maryland athletes ponder their futures

In the weeks since being informed that their current spring season would be preempted by the coronavirus pandemic, male and female athletes from the College of Southern Maryland and St. Mary’s College of Maryland have attempted to come to grips with the harsh reality of the situation.
Throughout their high school careers, CSM sophomore softball players Kaitlyn Culbert, a Northern High School graduate from Dunkirk, and Skylar Clark, a Calvert High School graduate from Prince Frederick, were on opposing squads in the competitive Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. But in two short years the two Calvert County residents have gone from rivals to close friends.
With the spring season nixed after just four games, including a trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida during spring break, Culbert, Clark and several of their teammates have spent ample time talking about what might have been. While the group has yet to formally reunite somewhere, they have spent plenty of time conversing about the cancellation.
“I don’t think it has really hit me yet,” said Culbert, a full-time nursing student at CSM. “All of the girls on this team were so close. You would think it would be tough to stay together, but we were all so close. We talk to each other a lot. None of us ever expected not to be playing this spring.”
Clark pitched all four games for the Hawks this spring, dropping two games to Richard Bland (Va.) on March 1 before recording a pair of shutout victories over Garrett College on March 13 in what would prove to be her final outing at CSM.
CSM baseball was off to its best start in two years at 11-5 overall, a dramatic reversal of the team that went just 7-37 in 2019. Likewise, the Hawks also won their last doubleheader over Ulster County Community College of New York on March 11 before their season was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak. Amid all the changes that have come since that time, the cancellation was not a surprise.
“It’s tough because we had such a great start,” said sophomore Trevor Drummond, a McDonough High School graduate from La Plata. “This team had great chemistry. Most of the guys weren’t even from the area. But everyone came together right from the start. I have been taking online classes, so finishing the semester online is not a big adjustment for me.”
CSM head baseball coach Aaron Michael had enjoyed the start to the spring season and was eager to see how well the Hawks would play on the latter portion of the schedule. But, as was the case with baseball players across the country, Michael and his squad saw their plans curtailed by the COVID-19 outbreak response.
“This was such a good group of players and a really good group of guys to be around,” Michael said. “They all really liked playing and they liked being around one another. It was easily the best group of guys that I have ever coached. It’s a shame to see it end abruptly. They had already won more games than they did all of last season and we had only played one-third of our season.”
St. Mary’s College also saw its spring season come to an abrupt end last month and that would prove disheartening for several Seahawks. Granted, the NCAA and NJCAA both agreed that the shortened 2020 season would not count against any of the spring student-athletes, the seniors will not exercise the option of playing a fifth year.
“When found out about three weeks ago, I think it finally hit me a week later,” St. Mary’s senior tennis player Jonathan Gorel said. “It was really tough because I was looking forward to my senior season. We had all put in the work to be ready for the spring season. But I’m set to graduate in May, so there’s no chance I will come back.”
Gorel, whose younger sister, Hannah Gorel, is a freshman on the St. Mary’s women’s tennis team, was quick to highlight a pair of matches that will always stand out.
“My freshman year, I won playing number one singles against Mary Washington, which was a really big deal,” said Gorel, a Computer Science major at the school. “Then my junior year our tennis team beat York College, 5-4. The match was tied, 4-4, and we won the last match in three sets to win the overall match. That was a really great win for team.”
The Seahawks men’s team were 5-1 when the campaign — one that saw three matches played last September and three more competed in late February and early March — was halted,
St. Mary’s junior Brooke Oliver, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Clements, admitted that she was disappointed to get word of the season being canceled. But unlike Gorel, who will gradate and not return next spring, Oliver is already looking forward to returning for the fall semester and being primed for next season.
“I am very disappointed that our season ended so quickly,” Oliver said. “It was definitely heartbreaking for all of us, especially our seniors. In an effort to stay positive, I am looking forward to the fall season. I am continuing to work hard at home, both academically and physically. I miss my teammates and our times together on the courts — it’s not the same playing against a wall.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1