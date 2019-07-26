Katelyn Kluh (CSM)

College of Southern Maryland volleyball and women’s basketball player Katleyn Kluh, a La Plata High School graduate from La Plata, was one of seven Hawks student-athletes to earn NJCAA All-Academic honors for 2018-19 and the only one in the school to qualify for the all-academic first team by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.

 Photo by Valerie Nyce/College of Southern Maryland

In addition to competing in numerous games and participating in an abundance of practices, seven College of Southern Maryland students also displayed enough academic prowess to earn a place on the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic first, second and third teams.

La Plata High School graduate Katelyn Kluh, a middle hitter for the CSM volleyball team and a center for the CSM women’s basketball team from La Plata, completed her freshman year with a 4.0 GPA to become one of only 1,552 student-athletes in the nation to earn a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic first team.

“It was really quite a surprise,” Kluh said of being informed about her all-academic honor. “It was also such a tremendous honor. During the volleyball and basketball seasons, I have plenty of schoolwork along with games and practices. But I’ve been able to balance everything so far.”

Four CSM student-athletes were able to earn a spot on the NJCAA all-academic second team.

Semiya Lowe of Hughesville, a freshman midfielder on the women’s soccer team, and Kaitlyn Culbert, a Northern High School graduate who resides in Dunkirk and played softball for the Hawks in the spring, also finished 2018-19 with 3.90 GPAs.

Two CSM men’s soccer players also earned a spot on the second team. Sophomore Zachary McDonough of Accokeek finished the year with a 3.90 GPA and freshman Nathaniel Morrison of Leonardtown, a forward on the Hawks’ soccer team, completed the year with a 3.87 GPA. McDonough graduated from CSM in the spring and will major in mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland beginning with the upcoming school year.

Freshman Carley Hebb, a La Plata resident and La Plata High School graduate who played for the women’s soccer team, earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic third team for maintaining a 3.76 GPA. Freshman Sierra Walker, a North Point High School graduate and White Plains resident and member of the CSM women’s cross country team, finished the year with a 3.75 GPA.

“I was glad to see that we had other student-athletes at CSM get all-academic awards,” Kluh said. “We had athletes from most of our other sports make it. I learned so much last year. Our coaches are great. So many of us were new to volleyball and with a new coach it was a great learning experience. I am really looking forward to this season.”

Student-athletes who maintained a 4.0 GPA for the year earned a spot on the first team, those who finished the year with a 3.80 to 3.99 GPA qualified for the second team and those student-athletes with a cumulative 3.60 to 3.79 earned a spot on the third team. In all, a new NJCAA record of 6,656 student-athletes earned a berth on the three teams, eclipsing the previous mark of 6,329 set the year before.

“Year in and year out, NJCAA student-athletes continue to set a new standard both on the field and in the classroom,” said NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker in a July news release announcing the teams. “The 2018-19 academic year was no different as student-athletes raised the bar once again to reiterate the importance of academics throughout the NJCAA. As an association, we take tremendous pride in knowing that our student-athletes put their best foot forward each day to become well-rounded members of their team, campus and communities.”

