Runners from across St. Mary’s County ended the winter indoor track and field season on a high note with strong showings in the Class 3A and 4A state championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover on Feb. 18.
Chopticon’s boys finished the season on a high note after junior Zach Wedding captured the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes 22.62 seconds and joined his twin brother Jeff Wedding, junior Dylan Mcmahan and senior Donald Litteral on the triumphant 3,200 relay (8:10.39).
“Coming off of my state championship in the 1,600 and 3,200 relay, I was excited about this [spring] season,” Zach Wedding said. “I hope that it will be as normal as possible.”
Amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world, students and athletes face an uncertain future regarding returning to school and participating in spring athletics, but the Wedding brothers are hopeful for the chance to compete this spring after success during the winter season.
“We were looking forward to the season opener and really improving and making some big steps as a team,” Zach Wedding said. “We’re not sure what is going to happen, but I hope that we can continue the season as planned minus a few meets. This outdoor season I had planned on making some good progress in all of my events.”
Zach Wedding earned a third-place finish in the 3,200 (9:45.93) and teamed up with the same trio of Jeff Wedding, Mcmahan and Litteral for a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:30.09).
“Obviously the coronavirus is a big setback, but when we come back I think we will do well and build on our success from the indoor season,” Jeff Wedding said. “Individually, I’m looking to have some big PRs in all of my events as well as the relays. If the spring season is canceled, I have high expectations for senior year. I’d like to have one individual state championship. Over the summer, I want to bump up my mileage and really set myself up for cross country as best as I can.”
The Wedding brothers along with Mcmahan plan to run in college and are currently in the recruiting process for deciding what schools to attend after graduating in the spring of 2021.
“I plan on running in college, and I have been talking to the Harvard coach and looking to get high SAT scores,” Mcmahan said. “I actually wasn’t happy with my times by the end of the indoor season. I felt as though I wasn’t persistent with my training, and that showed in my results. I was ready to attempt to get a sub 1:05 in the 500, and wasn’t able to compete in the state meet other than in the relays. I am hoping to excel in the 400 and 800, if we ever get to run outdoors this spring.”
At the 3A East Region championships on Feb. 4, Litteral finished seventh in the 500 (1:09.45), Jeff Wedding was runner-up to his twin brother in the 1,600 with a second-place finish (4:26.16) and senior Nathan Williams was sixth in the shot put (42 feet 7 1/4 inches).
Braves sophomore Blair Fowler recorded a third-place finish at the 3A East Region meet in the 3,200 (11:52.50) and senior Shanyn Burch was ninth in the high jump (4-8) to highlight the top performances on the girls side.
Great Mills had several strong individual performances during its winter season.
Senior Durrell Brooks finished second in the 55 hurdles (7.75), senior Sara Fletcher cleared 4-10 for a third place finish in the high jump and sophomore Sanai Chase placed fourth in shot put (32-4 1/4) at the 3A East Region meet.
The Hornets’ 800 relay team of Tervell Brooks, Durrell Brooks, Jason Stone and Jevontae Fearwell finished eighth (1:34.22).
Competing at the 4A state championships as the lone representative from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Leonardtown head coach Shawn Snyder was pleased considering all of the new faces on the team.
“We had a ton of new athletes on our team, but overall we did well,” Snyder said.
Sophomore Parker O’Brien finished second in the 800 (2:21.92) and 11th in the 1,600 (5:20.46) at the 4A state meet.
“I was hoping to take first in the 800 being the top seed, but I thought I did my best,” O’Brien said.
Also at states, Emily Snyder, Sophia Cadena, Ella Combs and Megan Owen also combined to place 10th in the 3,200 relay (10:19.28) and junior Nick Grooms placed 15th in the boys 800 (2:05.45).
