On a frigid night in November, field hockey players and coaches from St. Mary’s County had the chance to compete in the Field Hockey Coaches Association of Maryland 2019 Senior Game at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn.
This year, two coaches from the county had the opportunity to coach alongside one another at the event.
Leonardtown head coach Amberly Kelley and Great Mills head coach Hannah Morse are accustomed to coaching against one another for most of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference field hockey season, but they were able to join forces and coach for the same team in the game on Nov. 13.
“It was amazing coaching alongside coach Kelley,” Morse said. “We know each other outside of field hockey and it's nice to see one another not on our own turf. She's a great coach and I know I can learn from her. We almost froze out there, but we had fun chatting and being together.”
Kelley shared the same sentiments as Morse regarding getting to coach alongside a county rival from the SMAC season.
“We really enjoyed ourselves and put aside that we are archrivals during the regular season,” Kelley said. “This rivalry is what drives competition. I think both of us coaches understand that and want our girls to see that what happens on the field is part of that competition, but off the field you can find a common ground or common interest as well and strive to show respect and kindness to one another.”
Kelley and Morse were both chosen to coach the Black Team and helped lead the squad to a 1-0 victory in the contest.
“The FHCAMD sends out information for the Senior State game and asks us to check a box if we would be interested in volunteering,” Kelley said. “Then the board chooses the coaches from there. I feel very honored that I was chosen from that list.”
With seniors from across Maryland chosen to compete, Kelley noted the talent of everyone competing was on full display.
“The game is awesome to watch, let alone coach it,” Kelley said. “The talent is just amazing with pure raw talented field hockey players. I'm so glad our girls from this area could be a part of it as well as myself.”
In addition to Kelley and Morse, a couple of local athletes competed in the contest.
Leonardtown’s Gabby Dorsey, the 2019 All-County Athlete of the Year, and Chopticon’s Sam Delahay played for the Black Team under Kelley and Morse. Lily Simmerman from Great Mills was chosen to play but was unable due to prior commitments. Taytum Shipman from St. Mary’s Ryken participated in the game, but played on the opposing team.
“Coaching some of the best of the best was an amazing experience,” Morse said. “You think you know a lot about field hockey until you see some of the skills these players have. I'm looking forward to implementing some of the skills I saw with my own team.”
Kelley, a Leonardtown High School graduate, and Morse, a Great Mills High School graduate, are looking to continue to grow the sport of field hockey in Southern Maryland.
“During the game we offered tips to one another and the girls playing for us,” Kelley said. “I think we both really love field hockey and want to see the sport grow not only locally, but in the state of Maryland as well. We definitely were able to share some laughs and offer support to one another. In the end, we both have a common goal and that is to help grow the game and see these girls succeed in the sport of field hockey.”
When Leonardtown hosted Great Mills on Oct. 14, the Raiders recognized local youth field hockey players by hosting a Rec League night for young players to cheer on both teams and be a part of on-field player introductions.
“[The youth players] wore their team uniforms and we handed out beads for them to wear supporting both teams,” Kelley said. “I thought it would be great for the youth to see what it is like when you get to the high school level.”