County girls basketball teams have strong seasons

Basketball is a team sport of five people working together to put the ball in the basket to score points, but three county athletes were able to be honored with an individual achievement from last season.
Chalon Miles, a junior guard at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, notched 1,000 career points on Feb. 13 in a loss to Paul VI of Virginia in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest.
“Chalon averaged 15.7 points per game in the toughest conference in the country,” Knights head coach Toyja Somerville said. “She scored her 1,000 career point as a junior and was amongst the leaders in made three-pointers and field goals made this season.”
The Knights battled injuries on their roster for a majority of the season and finished with a 12-17 overall record. St. Mary’s Ryken topped Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C. in a WCAC tournament play-in game before falling to Bishop McNamara, the eventual champions, in the WCAC quarterfinals.
Miles was selected to the WCAC first team for her efforts this season, and the guard will be able to add to her career totals next year as a senior.
Great Mills put together an outstanding season with a 24-3 overall record, and two seniors were able to achieve the 1,000 career points plateau in the same game.
Hornets seniors Kyla Daniels and Toyin Allen each surpassed 1,000 points on Feb. 28 in a victory over Northern in a 3A South Region I quarterfinal contest.
“We will miss the senior class,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “They had a bunch of big wins for the program and they were a great group of kids.”
Allen and Daniels were two of the five seniors on a Great Mills squad that lost its three games by a combined nine points.
The Hornets had their bid for a state title cut short in a two-point loss to Rockville in the final seconds of regulation, but the team got to celebrate a Class 3A South Region I title after topping North Point and captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division with an 11-1 mark.
After graduating senior Ciara Thomas, last season’s All County Athlete of the Year, Chopticon eighth-year head coach Joe Cook was faced with a young squad heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Cook was able to help lead a young Braves squad with only three seniors to a 16-8 record on the year, which included an 8-4 record in the SMAC Chesapeake Division.
Senior Katelynn Perrotta averaged 11.7 points per game and helped the Braves defeat St. Charles in the 3A South Region I quarterfinals before bowing out to North Point in the 3A South Region I semifinal.
“Our three seniors [Caitlyn Burch, Perrotta and Darcy White] all played hard the whole season,” Cook said. “I don’t think anyone expected us to get this far. Beating St. Charles [in the region quarterfinal] was a big win for us.”
Leonardtown finished 8-12 on the season, winning its final two games of the regular season versus Patuxent and Northern, respectively, then fell to Severna Park in the 4A East Region II semifinals.
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.
