There was no confusion in Greg Griffith's mind as practice for the wrestling season started in mid-November. The Chopticon junior had big plans.
“My mentality this year is that I am not losing this year,” Griffith said in the bleachers at La Plata High School in the moments after the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon. “This is my year.”
Through 38 matches, Griffith has been able to deliver, including in the 170-pound championship match in this weekend's SMAC tournament when he managed to hold off Huntingtown's Josh Stokes, himself a two-time state finalist, for an 8-6 decision in what was the marquee match of the tournament's championship round. Griffith earned his first victory over Stokes during the regular season, that a 6-5 decision.
“I was down by two or three and he tried to let me up. I got a good takedown with a turn on it and that helped me so much through the last 50 seconds that was left,” Griffith said of a key sequence in Saturday's encounter. “That helps me a lot going into regionals and states, mentality-wise, because I have to wrestle him two more times.”
While Griffith emerged victorious in arguably the tournament's most dramatic moment, La Plata boasted five individual champions and claimed the conference's team championship. The Warriors accumulated 224.5 points. 15 clear of runner-up Leonardtown.
Koda DeAtley (126 pounds), Owen Butler (152), Jason Mohler (160), Nate Lednum (195) and Quentin Dibble (220) all reached the top of the podium for La Plata, which had a total of six wrestlers reach the finals.
“It's great. There is definitely a strong bond on this team,” said Butler. “We have five champs, so it's something we can really be proud of, proud of a lot of our guys moving on. It's really a good feeling.”
A state champion a year ago, Butler pinned Lackey's Brandon Jordan midway through the third period of the 152-pound final.
“I knew that finals match would be pretty tough. He's a strong kid. I wrestled him earlier in the year,” Butler said. “I just wanted to wrestle tight, trying not to give up any points. Getting after it, staying aggressive but being conservative when you need to be. I think it was just about wrestling smart and doing the things that I've been doing. It all worked out.”
Leonardtown, which was the defending SMAC champion, had four champions Saturday. Sean Vosburgh, who has a past state championship on his résumé, won at 120 pounds, while Brian Bieshelt (132), Finn Eskeland (145) and Joe Stanalonis (285) also claimed conference crowns.
Rounding out the champions, Great Mills' Trevon Jordan took the top spot at 182, North Point's Kielin Huff was the 113-pound champion, while Northern's Dylan Montgomery (106) and Owen Andriani (138) also earned spots atop the podium.
Montgomery earned his title with a first-period pin of Huntingtown's Ty Montgomery in the opening match of the championship round. It marked the conclusion of a successful weekend for the Northern grappler, who won each of his bouts by fall.
“This tournament is always a hard tournament, but this year I knew it wasn't as hard as last year when it was real stacked,” Dylan Montgomery said. “This year I knew coming in I was at the weight I needed to be at and I did what I needed to do. I pinned my way through this tournament.
“I've wrestled Ty many times this season, same outcome almost every time. He's a good wrestler, and he's going to get better as he goes on, but I went out there and got it done.”
The weekend also brought satisfaction for La Plata head coach John Pankhurst, not just for his team assuming its spot at the top of the conference after a duals season in which the team was unbeaten against SMAC opponents, but also for the progress shown by some of his wrestlers who weren't necessarily wrestling for conference championships.
“First off, I think in terms of running a tournament everything went really smooth. There are a lot of good people helping us to put on a good event. I think we have done that now that we've been running it, not that anybody else didn't, but I think it went really smooth,” Pankhurst said. “It was a little bit of a struggle this weekend. Good competition, certainly, but also trying to grow and find yourself a little bit for several of our guys. While we lost some, some we turned around where maybe they were on the edge of majors before and we lost by one or two points this time, so we're getting closer. ... We have to continue to work on that for next weekend so that instead of losing 1-0 we can win.
“I'm super-proud of Quentin. Since second grade ... I've taught him for a long time, to see how far he's come. ... I'm proud of all the guys and certainly happy to reaffirm the dual by winning the tournament also.”