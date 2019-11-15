Two weeks into the football season, the Patuxent Panthers were just another 0-2 team, already just about an afterthought littered across the state landscape. But walking off their home field eight weeks later, the Panthers were an 8-2 team that had just won the program's first playoff game in three years.
The reward for Patuxent, which is seeded fourth in the Class 2A South Region, is a trip to Upper Marlboro to play against a rather familiar postseason foe. While the venue will be new, with the game set to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wise High School, the team on the other sideline will be the Frederick Douglass Eagles.
Since 2006, the schools have met in the playoffs five times, with Patuxent winning the first two (2006, 2007) and Douglass winning each subsequent meeting (2011, 2012, 2014).
This year, top-seeded Douglass (10-0 overall), which defeated Crossland 40-0 in the postseason's first round last week. brings an unbeaten record and one of the stiffer challenges the Panthers have faced into the meeting.
“Douglass is good. They're undefeated for a reason,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said. “They're a perennial powerhouse coming out of the P.G. small school conference. [Douglass head coach J.C. Pinkney] has been there for a long time and knows what he's doing, knows how to win. They have plenty of playoff experience, that's for sure.”
Prior to its recent two-year absence from the playoffs entering this season, Patuxent was a postseason fixture, too. And over the course of their eight-game win streak, the last five in the regular season came against teams that qualified for the playoffs.
“Obviously we have a pretty good football team,” Allen said. “They've rattled off eight wins in a row. Not all of them have been pretty, but the kids are resilient, tough kids that are pretty much up for whatever we can throw at them.
“The kids are definitely confident. They believe in what we're doing and they keep coming to work every day. It's a group that's been through a lot. They know what it takes to prepare to win, so they've been grinding every day. It's just nice to still be with them this kind of year.”
Class 2A South Region: Calvert at Potomac
Playing in last year's format, with just four teams reaching the playoffs in each region, Calvert's season would have ended two weeks ago. But with the expansion to eight teams per region this year, the Cavaliers earned a spot in the 2A South field as the seventh seed and earned a spot in the postseason's second week by virtue of upsetting the second-seeded Lackey Chargers last week. Their reward is a trip to Oxon Hill tonight to play No. 3 seed Potomac (9-1) at 6:30.
“Potomac is very talented,” Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said of this week's challenge. “They have kids on their team that have already committed to play Division I football. That's something that excites you a little bit for our kids to be able to compete against players like that. And it obviously creates things you need to do to make sure that you can adjust or accommodate those type of players. It's a task we have to prepare for.”
Calvert (5-5) closed out the regular season with two straight losses, but rebounded with an impressive showing against Lackey, a team the Cavaliers lost to by 21 points on Oct. 4. But after avenging the loss and getting by a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival in the opening round, Sneade was ready to see his team take its best swing on the road against a less familiar opponent this week.
“It's exciting,” he said. “Do we have a chance to win? I think we do have a chance to win. I think if we play the way we did against Lackey ... Our kids defensively, we bent, we bent, we bent, but we didn't break.”
Class 3A South Region: North Point at Oxon Hill
North Point (8-2) will play a few miles away from Calvert in Oxon Hill tonight, playing at Oxon Hill (8-2) in a 3A South second round game at 7 p.m.
Since dropping an overtime decision to St. Charles on Oct. 18, the third-seeded Eagles have been lighting up the scoreboard, scoring at least 41 points in each of their last three games. North Point, which finished 2018 as the 4A state runner-up, defeated sixth-seeded Northeast of Anne Arundel County 55-0 last week to advance.
Second-seeded Oxon Hill trailed early in its first round game against seventh-seeded Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County last week, but rebounded to win 31-20.
Class 3A South Region: St. Charles at Huntingtown
At Huntingtown, the top-seeded Hurricanes (10-0) welcome the fourth-seeded Spartans (8-2) in another 3A South second round game at 7 tonight.
Huntingtown's closest game this season came against the Spartans in a 21-20 victory on Oct. 4 in which St. Charles was just a 2-point conversion away from a win.
“It was a close game last time and that week we probably didn't play our best, but they're a good team,” Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel said. “We'd just played North Point and that was a big rivalry game, but [St. Charles] is a good football team with good athletes and they've obviously beaten some good teams this year. We definitely have our work cut out for us.
“We need to play smart football. We can't be out of position. Last time we played we were lined up wrong several times, and they'll hurt you for it.”
While Huntingtown is looking to taking another step towards improving on last year's 3A semifinal appearance, St. Charles is focused on adding another postseason win to its résumé after winning the program's first playoff game last week against fifth-seeded Northern.
In the initial meeting with the Hurricanes, St. Charles got off to a slow start before delivering a solid effort in the second half. Spartans head coach Patrick Orndoff is looking for his team to produce that second-half effort for a full 48 minutes tonight.
“We played that game here earlier in the year and the first half we did not play good football,” Orndoff said in the moments following his team's home win over Northern last week. “We came out in the second half and put together some good football and made it a game. We got it down to 21-20 with the ball going for two. We put the ball in our best player’s hands and came up short. I feel like if we can put together four quarters the way we did the second half, we can have some success.”