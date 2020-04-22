Four St. Mary's College of Maryland sailors named to MAISA all-conference teams

The Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association announced the 2019-2020 All-Conference Teams with four student-athletes from St. Mary's College of Maryland receiving honors.
The Seahawks were led by All-MAISA first team Coed Skipper sophomore Leo Boucher. Junior Lewis Cooper was named an All-MAISA second team Coed Skipper, while senior Ashley Wagner and junior Sophia Taczak were named All-MAISA Crews.
"Our coaching staff is very proud of the accomplishments of the Seahawk sailors and the postseason All-MAISA award recipients," said head sailing coach Adam Werblow. "These four players are certainly amazing sailors who have achieved much. Having said that, top players on any team know that no matter how talented they may be, individual honors come out of the hard work and dedication of a team who pushes to be their best."
As the Seahawks' top coed skipper, Boucher had a historic season as he won the LaserPerformance Men's Singlehanded Nationals in Santa Barbara, California on Nov. 9-10. Boucher also captured first-place finishes at the Laser South and the Carl Van Duyne MAISA Men's Singles during the fall.
Cooper highlighted his season by leading a trio of Seahawks to a first-place finish in the War Memorial. In addition, Cooper was a skipper in the Georgetown Team Race where St. Mary's College finished second.
As the Seahawks top crew members, Taczak and Wagner assisted the Seahawks in a runner-up finish at the Danmark Trophy, a first-place finish at the War Memorial, and a runner-up finish at the Rose Bowl.