In their second game of pool play in the USSSA Eastern Nationals tournament, held in Salisbury and Ocean City July 29 to Aug. 3, the Northern Calvert Fury 16-U team came out on the bottom end of a 5-2 decision against the Northeast Hurricanes from New Hampshire.
That was the team’s only misstep over the course of the tournament, an event the Fury won with a 3-2 victory over the Churchville Lightning in the championship game on Saturday. In all, the Northern Calvert squad went 8-1 over the course of the tournament, outscoring its opponents 64-15.
“The girls played well as a team,” Northern Calvert coach Frankie Greever said. “We have four pitchers. They all shared time in the circle. Nobody pitched more than four innings in a game. We had a plan for that, which kept them all fresh through all the days of play. ... The hitting was solid. We scored 64 runs and only gave up 15 through the whole tournament, so the defense backed them up. It was a whole team effort.”
Northern Calvert opened the tournament, which was comprised of 28 teams from 10 different states, with a 4-2 win over the Lady Bombers of New York. That was followed by the Fury’s lone loss, but the team bounced back with a 7-0 win over the Black Diamonds of New Jersey to wrap up pool play.
The Fury then stormed into the tournament bracket on Thursday, defeating the Rochester Rattlers (N.Y.), Pegasus Black (Pa.) and LV Patriot Flames (Pa.) by a combined 38-1. The following day, Northern Calvert took care of Churchville by a 6-4 count, then defeated the Electric City Bombers (N.Y.) 4-1 to earn a spot in the championship game.
Churchville, which had won the Maryland state championship earlier in the summer, was able to handle Electric City in the loser’s bracket final to set up a rematch with Northern Calvert in the championship round, but the Fury took the 3-2 decision to complete a perfect run through the winner’s bracket and bring the tournament to a triumphant conclusion.
Churchville squads had become quite familiar to the Fury in recent weeks, as the 16-U Fury squad had played a different team from the organization just a week prior.
“They were very intense [games],” Greever said of the games against Churchville. “Last weekend we played up in age and beat [the 18-U] Churchville Lightning and they were the state champs for that age group. So we beat the 16-U state champs this week and knocked off their older team last week.”
The Fury are comprised of players from eight different high schools from Calvert, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Sydney Parlett, who plays for Northern, was named the tournament MVP. Alison Pollack, who played for Anne Arundel’s Chesapeake in the Class 3A state final against Huntingtown at the end of May, was selected as the tournament’s offensive MVP for her contributions to the Fury’s title.
In all, last week’s tournament was a proper conclusion to a summer in which the Fury achieved tremendous success against quality competition up and down the coast.
Greever said the plan was to take that a step further in the year to come.
“It’s been a great season,” he said. “This year we went down to Florida and played against some of the best competition in the D9 Showcase and went 6-1-1 down there. ... They’ve been tested with some of the better teams, all-around, and compete with teams all along the coast. Next year we plan to even step it up a notch and go more national, go to some bigger national tournaments.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly